Saliva Announce 'Revelation : Retold' Deluxe Album

(The Syndicate) With an expansive touring & streaming history, hard rock icons Saliva are embarking on a new chapter with the announcement of their new deluxe album Revelation : Retold, available January 31 2025 via Judge & Jury Records.

The band recently released "Time Bomb" off the upcoming record, a confrontational track rooted in the hardships of the world featuring post-grunge vocalist Peyton Parrish. Paired with a compelling performance heavy visual, "Time Bomb" can also be viewed on YouTube with a music video directed by Mason Wright.

On the upcoming record, Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru shares "We received an incredible amount of support and positive feedback from critics and fans alike at radio with The Revelation in 2023, with the singles "High on Me" and "Crows" both breaking into the Top 20. That being said, while working on that album, we wrote a lot more music that resonated with its sound and theme but didn't make the final cut. Revelation: Retold is exactly what the name implies-a reimagining of our 2023 release Revelation. It features music from the original album alongside contributions from several guest artists and some brand-new songs."

The upcoming record will be available on Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace. The instrumentation was meticulously crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills.

On signing Saliva to Judge & Jury Records, Benson adds "I have known Saliva for a while and was a fan of Bobby's vocals before he was even in the band. When we heard they were looking for a new label, I thought the band was a great fit for Judge & Jury Records. We are stoked on the result!"

Saliva's career launched in 2001 with the release of Every Six Seconds, a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, "Click Click Boom" and 2002 Grammy nominated, "Your Disease." Saliva's in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album Back In To Your System that contained top singles "Always," "Raise Up," and the Nikki Sixx co-written, "Rest In Pieces." Despite original vocalist Josey Scott leaving the band in 2011, the addition of Bobby Amaru brought a contemporary feel to the band, all while staying true to the band's blue collar roots. Amaru has been the Saliva frontman for the past decade plus and was featured on the most recent releases; Rise Up, Love Lies and Therapy, 10 Lives, Every Twenty Years EP, and Revelation.

Shortly before the release of the most recent album, Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny passed away unexpectedly. The "Come Back Stronger" video was notably filmed just days before Swinny's death, and was dedicated to the fallen guitarist . The album went on to be highly acclaimed by critics and the singles "Crows" & "High On Me" charted Top 20 on Billboard's Active Rock chart. The band continues to honor 'Uncle Wayne' at every show.

With nearly 3M monthly listeners and Spotify and a catalog that boasts more than 1 billion streams, the popularity of the music, old and new, endures.

