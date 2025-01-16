Sleeping with Sirens Kellin Quinn Preview Solo Album With 'Further Til We Disappear'

(BPM) Multifaceted vocalist and musician Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens has announced his new solo project, Haunted Mouths. His debut album A Collection of Greetings will be released on February 14 via Rise Records. The first single and opening track of the new album, "Further Til We Disappear," is available to stream now.

Reading Julia Cameron's 1992 self-help book, The Artist's Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity, kickstarted a new approach in Kellin's songwriting. This new record is a romantic love letter, literally and figuratively, and a celebration of life's rich complexity. It's a singular experience, with each song demanding a listen to the next. Haunted Mouths wraps an invitingly familiar voice in powerful, dreamlike soundscapes. Brimming with atmosphere and mood, the name pays homage to the cemetery near Kellin Quinn's childhood home.

The opening track, "Further Til We Disappear," resonates broadly with diverse listeners while intimately speaking in a type of code designed for an audience of one, sprinkled with shorthand references to specific places and things within the singer's longtime marriage.

"That song mentions many of my wife's favorite things and different things we share. The whole record is a love letter to her," explains frontman Kellin Quinn. "I didn't want to make a pop album or an acoustic record. It needed to be dark, drony, haunting, but beautiful."

Produced and co-written in collaboration with Aaron Marsh (frontman of the band Copeland and long-time friend), A Collection of Greetings was born without a hint of writer's block. The songs came together in roughly two weeks of sessions as the duo volleyed ideas with synergetic harmony. Comprised of 10 tracks, the songs on this record move gracefully between lush, sparse, plaintive, and meditative.

A Collection of Greetings Track List:

1. Further Til We Disappear

2. Tunnel Vision

3. Casting Over Them

4. Searching For A Fire

5. A Collection of Greetings

6. Everywhere / Forever

7. So Peculiar

8. Meanwhile

9. Becoming Nameless

10. You Built This

