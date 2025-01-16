The Night Flight Orchestra Stream 'Give Us The Moon'

(Napalm) The Night Flight Orchestra present the title track of their cinematic seventh album, Give Us The Moon, out January 31, 2025 via Napalm Records! "Give Us The Moon" features a catchy singalong chorus, sure to convince fans old and new. The new single arrives with a lyric video.
Founded in 2007 by members of high-profile bands such as Soilwork, Arch Enemy and Mean Streak, over the years, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA has garnered millions of streams, earned Swedish Grammis nominations and built a reputation for dynamic live performances internationally through touring and massive festival shows such as Wacken Open Air. The band is set to continue winning over international live audiences on their European and Scandinavian headline tours this winter and spring.
The group had this to say, "'Give Us The Moon' is the title track and guiding star that slides across the dance floor and into the night. It also speaks of our human need and longing to be somewhere else, and our notion that there must be something more out there - something grander, something more gratifying and mysterious."
Give Us The Moon takes the listener on an exciting sonic journey, balancing between uplifting escapism and captivating stories inspired by real life events. The album's themes span the likes of heroines and temptresses to liberation and romantic nostalgia, set to backdrops of abandoned cities and cosmic tides.
The intro track "Final Call" sets the scene for Give Us The Moon before impressive opening track "Stratus" is followed by the beautifully nostalgic "Shooting Velvet". The intro of "Like The Beating Of A Heart" captures the listener from its first notes, leading into an irresistibly catchy chorus. Massive "Melbourne, May I?" is a classic THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA anthem, featuring captivating solos that are equally prominent on following track "Miraculous". THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA slows it down for the emotional "Paloma", before again diving into different soundscapes on the exciting, uplifting "Cosmic Tide". The band continues their trademark of name-dropping streets and cities on "A Paris Point Of View", that features fascinating instrumentation including particularly 80s-inspired keys and groovy bass. Sentimental "Runaways" feels like a part of a movie, only partially because of the attention-grabbing intro track before the first notes. THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA gets the tempo up once more for "Way To Spend The Night" before epic closing track "Stewardess, Empress, Hot Mess (And The Captain Of Pain)" wraps up THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA's most cinematic masterpiece so far.
Give Us The Moon is free from the limitations of one genre or style, although many of the soundscapes of the album draw inspiration from the 80s, making the album a varied, exciting adventure. Give Us The Moon is produced by THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA and Sebastian Forslund, who also mixed the album, and is mastered by Plec Johansson at award-winning The Panic Room Studios. To celebrate the release of the new full-length, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA will embark on a full European tour in late January 2025. Boarding is completed - fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the flight!
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA about their new album: "We have never worked harder on an album before and what a journey it's been. We feel that this album has it all and there's no way we could have done any better. It's an explosion of emotions and cinematic landscapes where you'll be catapulted into space and then land smoothly while feeling right at home. It will be your haven and your grand escape all at once. We hope you will connect to this album with every fiber of your body and mind, just like we do. Please do enjoy Give Us The Moon!"
Moon Over Europe 2025 Tour
Support: Metalite, Tragedy
30.01.25 NL - Tilburg / 13
31.01.25 FR - Lyon / O Totem Live
01.02.25 UK - London / Garage
02.02.25 FR - Paris / Petit Bain
04.02.25 ES - Bilbao / Sana27
05.02.25 PT - Lisbon / Lisboa Au Vivo
07.02.25 ES - Madrid / Mon
08.02.25 ES - Barcelona / Wolf
11.02.25 IT - Milan / Legend Club
13.02.25 HU - Budapest / Durer Kert
14.02.25 AT - Vienna / Szene
15.02.25 DE - Munich / Backstage
16.02.25 CZ - Prague / Futurum
18.02.25 CH - Aarau / KIFF
19.02.25 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal
20.02.25 DE - Nuremberg / Hirsch
21.02.25 DE - Karlsruhe / Substage
22.02.25 DE - Berlin / Frannz Club
24.02.25 DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli
Moon Over Scandinavia 2025 Tour
27.02.25 SE - Uppsala / Katalin
28.02.25 SE - Karlstad / Nojesfabriken
01.03.25 SE - Gothenburg / Gothenburg Filmstudios*
06.03.25 DK - Copenhagen / Vega
07.03.25 SE - Norrkoping / Arbis
08.03.25 SE - Malmo / Plan B
*w/ NESTOR
