The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017

(RPR) The Prodigy are set to tear up Coachella festival once again, as Liam Howlett and Maxim bring a new wave of fire along with drummer Leo Crabtree and guitarist Rob Holliday.
Following their Coachella Weekend One performance, they will bring their electrifying live show to The Warfield for their only confirmed North American performance beyond the festival. The Warfield show also marks The Prodigy's first stateside solo show since 2017 - it's not to be missed!
With 34 years at the forefront of the electronic music scene, The Prodigy remains an unstoppable force, even after the tragic loss of their brother, Keith Flint, in 2019. Since their return to the stage in July 2022, the band has delivered their signature explosive live performances across headline slots at festivals including Reading & Leeds, Isle of Wight, and many more, as well as their own UK & European headline arena tours. As they prepare for their 2025 festival run, The Prodigy are also hard at work in the studio, crafting new material to follow up their critically acclaimed album 'No Tourists,' which solidified their record-breaking streak of seven consecutive UK No. 1 albums, dating back to 1997's 'Music For The Jilted Generation.'
WHO: The Prodigy
WHAT: San Francisco, CA performance
WHERE: The Warfield Theatre located at 982 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
WHEN: Monday, April 14, 2025
TICKET INFO: Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 10 am PT
