Spin Doctors Share Song From First New Studio Album in 12 Years

(MPG) '90s alt-rock icons the Spin Doctors announced their first studio LP in 12 years: Face Full of Cake, out April 11 via Capitol Records. They also released the album's first single "Still A Gorilla" and its accompanying music video.

"Still A Gorilla" finds the band showcasing a noisier, heavier sound but with the same sense of humor they've come to be known for. Inspired by the hard-hitting energy of Robyn's "Konichiwa Bitches," the track finds the long-running group exploring new territory after 35+ years.

To celebrate the record, the band will play an album release show at New York's Brooklyn Bowl on April 12. Presales begin on Monday January 20, and tickets go on sale on Friday January 24.

"'Still A Gorilla' is a heavy-duty track about what it is to be human," shares vocalist Chris Barron. "[Drummer] Aaron [Comess] had that piece of music around for quite a long time, and whenever he and I sat down to try and write some lyrics to it, it just never quite came together." But then Comess sent Barron the Swede's aforementioned 2005 song as a reference point and things came together. "Aaron was like, 'A vibe like this would be cool,' and the humor of that song gave me the entree into the song, so I just sat down and wrote that in an hour."

The followup to 2013's If the River Was Whiskey, the upcoming LP marks their debut on Capitol Records and the first Spin Doctors record with new bassist Jack Daley who joined the band full-time in 2021. Face Full of Cake can trace its origins back to the early days of the pandemic, but after several writing sessions - including time spent at the Vermont studio space of Phish's Mike Gordon - and intimate hangs between guitarist Eric Schenkman and Barron, the album began to fully take shape. Recorded at Daley's Asbury Park, NJ studio, the project has an exploratory and easy energy that came from a laidback and low-pressure recording process.

"We weren't really thinking of it as a record," shares Comess. "We've gone through a lot of phases in our 35 years, and sometimes things really gel and sometimes they're just extremely difficult. When we made this record, we captured a moment where it felt effortless. There's a really fresh energy in the tracks-a sense of us discovering the songs as we played them."

That energy is evident on the new LP, which features a combination of the easy-going hook-forward songs that made them so popular and the freewheeling jam sensibilities they've always exhibited with bluesy funk flavor and straightforward rock'n'roll. It's not so much a reinvention of the wheel but a fusion of everything they've done up to this point with an added fearlessness that comes from knowledge and practice.

"Spin Doctors fans are going to be knocked out by this new record," shares Barron. "It's got that vintage Spin Doctors sound of ear candy and denser material that harkens back to Pocket Full Of Kryptonite but with years of experience under our belts."

Formed in 1988 in New York City, Spin Doctors' full-length 1991 debut Pocket Full of Kryptonite sold over ten million copies across the world and spawned two massive singles: "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," which reached number two on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart, and the now ubiquitous Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten hit "Two Princes," which was the No. 1 Rock radio hit of 1993 and was nominated for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group at the GRAMMYs. They've appeared on SNL, played major festivals like Glastonbury and opened for The Rolling Stones. And after three decades and nearly two thousand shows, Spin Doctors remain as committed as ever.

Tour Dates:

February 22 - Saint Paul, MN - Rock From The Heart

March 1 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

April 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

May 25 - Allston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

June 5 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

June 6 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

June 7 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

June 8 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

Face Full of Cake Tracklist

1. Boombox

2. Rock 'N' Roll Heaven

3. Still A Gorilla

4. The Heart Of The Highway

5. Double Parked

6. I Liked You Better When Your Butt Was Big

7. The Buddha On The Lawn

8. She Don't Love Me Anymore (Anymore)

9. I'm The Man (You Got)

10. While You're Holding The Moon (Over Me)

11. She Stands Alone

12. When You Got Turmoil In Your Mind

