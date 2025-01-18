Cameron Whitcomb Announces The Hundred Mile High Tour

(Atlantic) Cameron Whitcomb has announced plans for his biggest US headline tour thus far. The Hundred Mile High Tour gets underway March 13 at Charlotte, NC's Amos Southend and continues through early April including a stop at New York City's Bowery Ballroom (March 28). Artist presales via Seated begin Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00 am (local). Spotify/local presales start Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00 am (local). General on-sales start Friday, January 24 at 10:00 am (local).
Currently featured globally on the cover of Apple Music's Today Country, Whitcomb is poised for a milestone new year, kicking off with his selection for Amazon Music's 2025 Artists To Watch and Shazam's 2025 Fast Forward Artists. The Nanaimo, BC-based artist - who is also set for a series of February headline dates in his home country of Canada - will follow the Hundred Mile High Tour by traveling Down Under for a largely sold-out tour of Australia as special guest supporting RIAA Platinum-certified country singer-songwriter Sam Barber on his ongoing Restless Mind Tour. Additional dates in the US, Canada, and more will be announced soon.
The stacked live schedule follows a breakthrough 2024 for Whitcomb that featured the release of the beguiling fan favorite, "Medusa," and his remarkable debut EP, Quitter. The acclaimed collection includes such profoundly personal singles as "Love Myself" and the courageous title track, "Quitter," the latter of which was praised by Billboard as "an anthemic folk track in the mold of Noah Kahan powered by a kick-clap beat and Whitcomb's growling vocal." Along with its critical success, "Quitter" - which chronicles the 21-year-old artist's battle to overcome addiction - further made history as Whitcomb's first-ever single to reach the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 - his biggest chart success to date.
Whitcomb celebrated by traveling North America on his wide-ranging Quitter Tour, a hugely successful run of headline dates that included sold-out shows at such famed venues as Nashville, TN's The Mil at Cannery Hall, New York City's Mercury Lounge, and more. A series of Midwestern dates supporting award-nominated country star Morgan Wade saw Whitcomb winning over new fans at each and every stop.
Hailed by American Songwriter for a growing body of work that is "deeply personal yet widely relatable," Whitcomb brings a unique perspective to his songcraft, deeply influenced by his own life experiences, including his battles with addiction and journey through the music industry. Having grown up in Nanaimo, British Columbia, he began working on a pipeline after leaving home at 17. Whitcomb's life took a turn when he discovered singing at the age of 19, performing karaoke on weekends before his raw talent caught the attention of an American Idol executive through a video posted on Reddit, marking the beginning of his ascent in the music world. He began winning over fans as a contestant on Season 20 of American Idol, ultimately reaching the top 20.
Whitcomb carried on with increasingly popular independent releases including "The Devil I've Seen," showcasing a raw and authentic songwriting style that draws listeners into his world through vivid storytelling and emotional honesty. 2024 kicked off with the arrival of Whitcomb's label debut single, "Rocking Chair," which quickly garnered over 40M combined views across socials prior to release and is joined by an official "Behind The Song" music video.
Through his music, Whitcomb offers a glimpse into the complexities of his life and the darker aspects of human experiences, inviting audiences to connect with the more profound, often unspoken realities. His ability to weave personal tales into compelling musical narratives sets him apart in the songwriting landscape, resonating with listeners who find solace and understanding in his words.
CAMERON WHITCOMB
ON TOUR 2025
FEBRUARY
22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
23 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
24 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
MARCH
13 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
14 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
15 - Columbia, SC - St. Pat's in Five Points
19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
20 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
26 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music
27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
28 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
29 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy at Mahall's
APRIL
2 - Oxford, OH - Brick Street
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
4 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy
5 - Detroit, MI - El Club
9 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
10 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom
11 - Winterville, GA - Georgia Rodeo
12 - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo
22 - Perth, Australia - Freo.Social *
23 - Perth, Australia - Freo.Social * (SOLD OUT)
25 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory * (SOLD OUT)
26 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre * (SOLD OUT)
27 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre
29 - Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse * (SOLD OUT)
30 - Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse
MAY
1 - Brisbane, Australia - The Fortitude Music Hall
* w/ Sam Barber - Restless Mind Tour
