Chick Corea 'Trilogy 3' Featuring Christian McBride & Brian Blade Set For Release

(MPG) Candid Records and Chick Corea Productions announce Trilogy 3, a new double live album. In 2020, Chick Corea-27-time GRAMMY winner, National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, and one of the most iconic figures in jazz-hit the road with his powerhouse trio of Christian McBride and Brian Blade, embarking on what would be Corea's final tour. The recordings from those shows are now being released as Trilogy 3, the third installment from this extraordinary group. The announcement comes with the first single "Windows," an iconic Corea composition making its first appearance on a trio recording of Chick's since his landmark album Now He Sings, Now He Sobs nearly six decades ago.

The album is now available for pre-order. It will be released on all streaming services on February 28th with physical formats arriving on May 30th. The vinyl release is a double-disc LP in a gatefold jacket. Produced and recorded by Bernie Kirsh, and mastered by Bernie Grundman, both the LP and CD feature personal liner notes from Christian McBride and Brian Blade.

With years of collaboration to draw from, nine-time GRAMMY-winning bassist Christian McBride and four-time GRAMMY-winning drummer Brian Blade bring a profound musical connection to their work with Corea. Their long standing partnership fuels a dynamic, ever-evolving soundscape that elevates the art of the jazz trio to new heights.

Following the critically acclaimed Trilogy (2013) and Trilogy 2 (2018) albums, which each earned two GRAMMY Awards including Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Trilogy 3 marks yet another milestone for this celebrated ensemble. The release brings together live performances from their February-March 2020 tour, cut short by the onset of the pandemic, capturing the trio's extraordinary interplay and artistic brilliance. The album features fresh interpretations of jazz standards by Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell, alongside Chick Corea compositions, and a vibrant take on Domenico Scarlatti's "Sonata In D Minor."

Widely regarded as one of Chick's most acclaimed ensembles, this trio has consistently pushed the boundaries of jazz with technical brilliance, playful camaraderie, and deep emotional resonance. Trilogy 3 invites listeners to join these masters on a journey through music that is both timeless and groundbreaking.

Tracklisting:

1. Humpty Dumpty

2. Windows

3. Ask Me Now

4. You'd Be So Easy To Love

5. Trinkle Tinkle

6. Scarlatti: Sonata in D Minor K9, L413 Allegro

7. Spanish Song

8. Tempus Fugit

