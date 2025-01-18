CocoRosie Announce New Album With 'Cut Stitch Scar'

(Gold Atlas) CocoRosie, the sister duo of Bianca and Sierra Casady announce the release of their eighth studio album Little Death Wishes, out March 28th on Joyful Noise. Along with the album and the upcoming European tour announcements, they share the album's second single and music video, "Cut Stitch Scar."

When a chapter of life ends and another fumbles to begin, one enters their dark night of the soul. This is exactly where we find the Casady sisters on their most existentialist and meaning-seeking song yet. Written while Bianca was gripped in heartbreak, "Cut Stitch Scar" mirrors the false starts of grief as the song barrels between sparsity and density. "Take a leap of faith,' Bianca sings with her trademark quaver "there may not be a plan for you." About the single the Casadys tell us: "Cut Stitch Scar" touches the very core of our universal waywardness and the precarious and precious nature of being human."

Late last year, CocoRosie started the next chapter with the single and video "Least I Have You," an ecstatic ode to sisterhood and the purest distillation of CocoRosie's 20-year-long career to date, alongside the announcement that they would be joining Joyful Noise Recordings (Deerhoof, ONEIDA, Kishi Bashi, WHY?, etc).

About Little Death Wishes: For just over twenty years, Bianca and Sierra Casady have transmuted the love, hardship, and ecstasy of sisterhood into some of the most daring, dangerous, and wildly original music our increasingly sanitized culture has known. CocoRosie has been a project consistently at the musical vanguard, influencing countless musicians while inspiring and creating refuge for the "criminal queers" of the world. Above all, CocoRosie has been a conduit for irrepressible artistic self-realization.

Little Death Wishes is as open and tenderhearted as anything they've ever created. The songs tell a kaleidoscopic story of the generational hardship of women and the shattered realities of their lives, the precarious and precious nature of being human, of being done wrong by love, and a final wish to be unbroken. It boils everything CocoRosie down to its most brutal essence: turning pain into knowledge, sisterhood into polemic, trash into treasure, and recalcifying kitsch and cliché into fresh truths.

The duo's 8th long player exists in its own musical lexicon. It is both primordial and tawdry, a rich bricolage of dusted-over pop culture signifiers that the sisters contort into their own sense of temporality. Contributing to the avant garde, yet unbeholden to contemporary trends, CocoRosie collects musical detritus from other times, which they fashion into their own baroque, theatricalized creations. With the sisters' hands deep in every layer of their music, each song on Little Death Wishes feels transportative and transformative.

"CocoRosie has been the center of our lives for such a long time now," says Bianca. In those years, the sisters have been infantilized and revered, fetishized and mirrored, misogynized and adored; at times willfully misunderstood by the press-which has failed to reduce the group into mere perverse whimsy. Despite it all, CocoRosie has continuously pursued the bravest and boldest routes, uplifting the rawest, unveiled, and most tender strands of humanity and nudging us toward the light.

CocoRosie has released seven studio albums to date: Put The Shine On (2020), Heartache City (2015), Tales of a Grasswidow (2013), Grey Oceans (2010), The Adventures of Ghosthorse and Stillborn (2007), Noah's Ark (2005), and La maison de mon rêve (2004). In addition to CocoRosie tours and festival performances worldwide, CocoRosie has composed original scores for four full-length theatrical works by acclaimed director Robert Wilson; Peter Pan, Pushkin's Fairy Tales, Edda, and Jungle Book - with another project underway. They have also worked with the Kronos Quartet at their Jazz Festival in San Francisco for two seasons, creating a new collection of songs that will become a collaborative album with Kronos.

As a visual artist, Bianca Casady has mounted solo art exhibitions internationally, including at Deitch Projects (2007) and Cheim & Read Gallery (2012). As an experimental theater director, Bianca has created several plays, including NightShift (2012) at Kampnagel in Hamburg, Germany, Mother Hunting (2015) at the National Theater in Oslo, Norway, and The Angel Show (2017) at the National Theater Academy in Norway. Bianca hosts an ongoing experimental poetry course titled Remembering The Miracle and in 2023, the artist published her first poetry book, Au bord du ciel: Heaven bound. Sierra Casady has arranged and performed music globally, including with the Symphony Orchestra of Amsterdam, The ICA in London and The Sydney Opera House and created "Soul Life," an Opera staged at the Donau Festival in Krems.

