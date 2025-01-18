Deep Purple Icon Don Airey Previews New Album With 'Tell Me'

(Atom Splitter) Don Airey, the master behind the keys for some of rock's most iconic albums, announces his latest studio album Pushed to the Edge, set to release on March 28 via earMUSIC. The new song "Tell Me" is now available for streaming and as an instant gratification track with all download pre-orders of the album.
As one of the most recorded keyboardists of all time, with over 300 albums featuring his unmistakable sound, Don Airey's skills have been valued by nearly every rock 'n' roll superstar. The list includes legendary artists and bands such as Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow, Whitesnake, Judas Priest, Gary Moore, Brian May, Jethro Tull, Black Sabbath, and, of course, Deep Purple, the band Don Airey has been a full-time member of for over 20 years. After last year's success, when Deep Purple secured their fourth consecutive number-one album with =1 and a subsequent global tour, Don Airey kicks off 2025 with the same energy in his solo work.
Joining Don Airey on the new album is an all-star lineup featuring Carl Sentance (Nazareth) and Mitchell Emms (The Voice UK) on vocals, Deep Purple guitarist Simon McBride, drummer Jon Finnigan, and bassist Dave Marks. Produced in the finest hard rock tradition, Pushed to the Edge is a raw gem - crafted without tricks or shortcuts, staying true to the pure musicianship of world-class artists.
