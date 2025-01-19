Hailey Whitters Returns With 'Casseroles'

(MPG) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters released "Casseroles," her first major release in nearly two years out now via Pigasus Records/Big Loud Records/Songs & Daughters. Written by Whitters' close collaborators Hillary Lindsey, Tom Douglas and James Slater, the moving song threads the needle between the raw grief of a tragic loss and the hope that can follow.

About the new single, Whitters explains: "I was sent this record from three of my favorite collaborators who've written many songs that have defined the foundation of my appreciation for modern country music - Hillary Lindsey, Tom Douglas and James Slater. During my first listen, I was absolutely floored. I lost my brother suddenly thirteen years ago, and from that moment on, my life was changed forever. I particularly remember everyone bringing loads of food and casseroles over and how I couldn't eat for days because I was so distraught. Remembering that moment was what made this song hit so heavy for me. What happens when the casseroles stop coming and everyone has moved on, but it feels like you never will? As heavy and somber as the lyric and melody is, I also think there's hope in the message and pray that it lands between ears that need to hear it."

"Casseroles" marks Whitters' first single release since her critically-acclaimed 2023 EP I'm In Love, which received raves from American Songwriter, Billboard and Stereogum, who called the title track "an expertly constructed bit of music" and proclaimed, "Whitters can tell a story, but on this one, she tells a feeling. When the song hits right, you can almost feel all that joyous anticipation yourself." That same year, Whitters was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards and took home the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year, performing her platinum certified hit "Everything She Ain't" during the show. The song marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first top 20 hit at country radio.

In recent months, Whitters has released collaborations with Max McNown, Evan Honer and Brooks & Dunn. In November, she experienced a full-circle moment supporting Alan Jackson on his final tour date of 2024 in Salt Lake City after penning his 2017 single "The Older I Get." Whitters closed out her year with two sold-out shows at her hometown honky-tonk DanceMor Ballroom in Swisher, Iowa.

This year, Whitters will perform at the inaugural Sand in My Boots festival on May 16 in Gulf Shores, Alabama and at Under the Big Sky Music Festival from July 18 to 20 in Whitefish, Montana.

