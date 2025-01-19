Hailey Whitters Returns With 'Casseroles'

(MPG) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters released "Casseroles," her first major release in nearly two years out now via Pigasus Records/Big Loud Records/Songs & Daughters. Written by Whitters' close collaborators Hillary Lindsey, Tom Douglas and James Slater, the moving song threads the needle between the raw grief of a tragic loss and the hope that can follow.
About the new single, Whitters explains: "I was sent this record from three of my favorite collaborators who've written many songs that have defined the foundation of my appreciation for modern country music - Hillary Lindsey, Tom Douglas and James Slater. During my first listen, I was absolutely floored. I lost my brother suddenly thirteen years ago, and from that moment on, my life was changed forever. I particularly remember everyone bringing loads of food and casseroles over and how I couldn't eat for days because I was so distraught. Remembering that moment was what made this song hit so heavy for me. What happens when the casseroles stop coming and everyone has moved on, but it feels like you never will? As heavy and somber as the lyric and melody is, I also think there's hope in the message and pray that it lands between ears that need to hear it."
"Casseroles" marks Whitters' first single release since her critically-acclaimed 2023 EP I'm In Love, which received raves from American Songwriter, Billboard and Stereogum, who called the title track "an expertly constructed bit of music" and proclaimed, "Whitters can tell a story, but on this one, she tells a feeling. When the song hits right, you can almost feel all that joyous anticipation yourself." That same year, Whitters was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards and took home the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year, performing her platinum certified hit "Everything She Ain't" during the show. The song marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first top 20 hit at country radio.
In recent months, Whitters has released collaborations with Max McNown, Evan Honer and Brooks & Dunn. In November, she experienced a full-circle moment supporting Alan Jackson on his final tour date of 2024 in Salt Lake City after penning his 2017 single "The Older I Get." Whitters closed out her year with two sold-out shows at her hometown honky-tonk DanceMor Ballroom in Swisher, Iowa.
This year, Whitters will perform at the inaugural Sand in My Boots festival on May 16 in Gulf Shores, Alabama and at Under the Big Sky Music Festival from July 18 to 20 in Whitefish, Montana.
Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video
Lee Brice Hits Career High With 'Drinkin' Buddies'
Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Deliver 'Drinkin' Buddies'
Lee Brice Teams With Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters For 'Drinkin' Buddies'
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more
Kid Rock Celebrates Birthday By Revealing Arena Tour Details- Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency Due To Mikkey Dee's Health- more
Koe Wetzel's 'High Road (feat. Jessie Murph)' Makes History- Tayler Holder Selling Out Hit The Roof Tour Dates- Kenny Chesney- more
Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid- Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'- more
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Def Leppard Rock Mexico Without Vivian Campbell Due To Cancer Treatment
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart
Celebrating Bob Dylan Auction Brought In Almost $1.5 Million
KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour
Phil Anselmo's Scour Deliver 'Blade' Video
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video
ONE OK ROCK Declare 'Puppets Can't Control You'
Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD