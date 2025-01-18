Koe Wetzel's 'High Road (feat. Jessie Murph)' Makes History

(EBM) Koe Wetzel continues his meteoric rise into 2025 as "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph, both artists' first single at Country radio, remains atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a fifth consecutive week. "High Road" is only the sixth debut single to achieve this feat since the chart's inception in 1990 and marks the first song by two acts each charting for the first time to ever earn that distinction.

"The way 'High Road' has connected has been unreal, and to wrap my head around the fact that it's stayed at No. 1 for over a month now is honestly hard to do," marvels Wetzel. "It's a hell of a way to start 2025."

"Getting to No. 1 is difficult; staying there for five weeks is very difficult and only happens if the song is a true bonafide smash hit record," RECORDS Nashville EVP Josh Easler shared with Billboard as he earned Executive of the Week honors in recognition of the milestone achievement.

"High Road" is the lead single off Wetzel's fifth studio album and fourth Billboard Top 10, 9 Lives (Columbia), which has proven to be a defining album for the Texan renegade, earning recognition on multiple year-end best-of lists, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Tennessean, Holler and more, with the Los Angeles Times naming "High Road" specifically as the No. 8 best song of 2024 across all genres.

Written by Wetzel alongside Murph, Amy Allen, Carrie Karpinen, Laura Veltz, Josh Serrato and producer Gabe Simon, the single has amassed more than 330 million global streams en route to becoming Wetzel's fastest RIAA Platinum certification to date.

As Wetzel dominates the airwaves, he's also gearing up for another high-throttle year on the road, with upcoming headlining shows at the San Antonio Rodeo, Windy City Smokeout, Tailgates N' Tallboys and more, plus prominent sets at Stagecoach and CMC Rocks (Australia) and more exciting tour news coming soon.

9 Lives Track List:

(songwriters in parentheses; full credits available here)

"Continued" Skit

"9 Lives (Black Cat)" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon)

"Casamigos" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Sam Nelson Harris, Ben Burgess, Gabe Simon)

"Damn Near Normal" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie Karpinen, Sam Harris)

"Leigh" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon)

"Twister" (Ropyr Wetzel, Steve Rusch, Ben Burgess, Josh Serrato)

"High Road" feat. Jessie Murph (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie Karpinen, Jessie Murph, Laura Veltz, Josh Serrato)

"Reconsider" (Keith Gattis cover: Charles John Brocco, Keith Quenton Gattis)

"Hatchet" (Gabe Simon, Mike Coogan)

"Sweet Dreams" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Josh Serrato, Gabe Simon, Sam Harris)

"Runnin' Low" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Sam Harris, Gabe Simon, Ben Burgess)

"Bar Song" (Blake "Shy" Carter, Breyan Isaac, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Dave Gibson)

"Last Outlaw Alive" (Josh Serrato, Ben Burgess, Sam Harris)

"Depression & Obsession" (XXXTentacion cover: Jahseh Onfroy)

"Good Times (Bonus Track)" (Ropyr Wetzel, Steph Jones, Gabe Simon, Charlie Handsome, Josh Serrato)

Related Stories

Koe Wetzel Takes 'High Road' To No. 1

Koe Wetzel Previews Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2

Koe Wetzel Surprises Fans With 'Good Times (Bonus Track)'

Koe Wetzel Receives Three Platinum Awards At Tour Finale At Red Rocks

News > Koe Wetzel