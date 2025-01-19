Steve Kelly Delivers New Dose Of Americana Soul With 'Hold On For Dear Life'

(RMG) In November, New Orleans-based guitarist and vocalist Steve Kelly announced his 8-track debut solo album Here's The Thing available on February 21, 2025 via Regime Music Group. Coined as "Americana Soul," Kelly's songwriting navigates the complexities of life's cycles, candid struggles with mental health; the perils and pitfalls of substance abuse and addiction, and the peaks and valleys of personal relationships, ultimately delivering a message of hope and perseverance. Today, Kelly has released the third single "Hold On For Dear Life," emerging from a hopeful, personal space delivering a message of believing in what you're fighting for and bracing yourself for the ride.

As with all songs on the 8-track collection that explore the peaks and valleys of life and love, "Hold On For Dear Life" speaks to the uncertainty of trying to love after being hurt and the strength and value of perseverance you face in the struggle. Kelly urges listeners against succumbing to fears and doubts as they'll sabotage your happiness. Instead, if you hold on long enough, you'll see that what's waiting for you on the other side can be the greatest thing you've ever experienced. "It's a song about giving people hope and a reason to keep believing in what they're fighting for," says Kelly, "The things worth fighting for are what matter the most."

Reflecting further on redemption after bad timing and addiction, Kelly steps back and takes stock of love, understanding, compassion, and patience making the world go around, whether it is in a relationship or the curveballs that life can throw, despite pockets of self-loathing and questioning trust.

"When you've been burned before, you can really question your judgement and wonder how much of the situation you find yourself in is your fault," he laments, "It's hard to trust which way forward is the right way and which choice is the best for you to make because the future is rarely clear and is usually impossible to predict. At the end of the day, if you hold on for dear life, you'll find that most things work out in the way they're supposed to, so just keep the faith and trust in yourself and everything will be OK."

Chock full of dark, heavy guitars and a stadium rock chorus, Kelly collaborated with Bill Daniel of Naughty Professor to cultivate "Hold On For Dear Life." The mid-tempo rocker features dueling slide guitar lines and is rounded out by Sam Shahin & Noah Young (Naughty Professor), Sam Kuslan (Slugger),Andriu Yanovski (The Rumble, Boogie T.Rio), Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph (Galactic, Tank & The Bangas), Josh Kagler (Galactic, Irma Thomas), Robert Mercurio (Galactic).

Here's The Thing was produced by Kelly's longtime collaborator and friend, Robert Mercurio of Galactic. Musicians on Here's The Thing include Kevin Scott (Govt. Mule), Isaac Eady (Tedeschi Trucks Band), Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Gabrielle Cavassa (Joshua Redman), Andriu Yanovski (The Rumble, Boogie T.Rio), Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph (Galactic, Tank & The Bangas), Josh Kagler (Galactic, Irma Thomas), Noah Young (Naughty Professor), Nick Ellman (Naughty Professor, Maroon 5), Sam Kuslan (Slugger), Andrew Block (Gramatik), Scott Graves (J. & The Causeways), Kelly Pratt (David Byrne & St. Vincent, Father John Misty, Arcade Fire) and more.

On working with Mercurio, Kelly reflects on his influence throughout the whole process, "There's just not enough time in the day for me to describe how influential Rob has been on this whole process. I've learned so much from him it's unreal, both in and out of the control room. He's got a brilliant way of not forcing the creative process but allowing it to grow and build on its own, but also maintaining a very disciplined approach to the craft side of things and knowing how to bridge that gap wonderfully. He's got an almost supernatural ability to articulate difficult or touchy subjects in a way that immediately endears himself to the person on the receiving end. He can make you understand that your idea could be better, without making you feel like your idea was ever bad. In addition to being a brilliant producer and bassist, he is an absolute masterclass on the benefits of killing your own ego and following the best ideas regardless of whose they might be. I really just can't say enough about the impact he's had on my creative journey. I owe him so much."

Although not intentionally crafted as a concept album, Here's The Thing, vividly depicts a relatable journey distilled through eight individual stories that recount the complexities of love; life's trials and tribulations; and the empowerment to transform your own life fearlessly, no matter how many times you have to pivot-it's a testament to the human experience.

"This album captures the ups and downs & ins and outs of real life - from joy to heartache, confusion to confidence, loneliness and isolation to coming together with someone else to make something new and grow in ways you never knew possible. Refusing to give up despite the odds when you know in your heart that you're right, and knowing that we all feel these things from time to time-it's what unites us as humans."

