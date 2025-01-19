.

Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD

01-19-2025
Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD

(Kayos) Supertramp, in 1979, was one of the biggest bands in the world, following the release and extensive accompanying tour for the album Breakfast In America. Their complete set at the 8,000-seat Pavillon de Paris in December of that year, on the third of four sold-out nights, will be released as "Live In Paris '79" on 3LP and 2CD on ebruary 28, 2025.

Recorded on December 1 & 2, 1979, the classic lineup of members Rick Davies (singer-songwriter-keyboardist) and Roger Hodgson (singer-songwriter-guitarist-keyboardist) with John Helliwell on sax, woodwinds, vocals and keyboards and a rock-steady rhythm section of bassist Dougie Thomson and drummer Bob Siebenberg capturing Supertramp performing at the peak of their career.

Unlike the previously released 1980 "Paris" live album, featuring selections from earlier shows of this Paris run, the triple LP and double CD features the complete Supertramp show from the tour, compiled from recordings during the two December shows.

Having been on the road for almost ten months throughout America, Canada and Europe in support of Breakfast in America, 1979's top selling album, which sold in excess of 20 million copies, producing several hit singles and went on to win two Grammy awards. For a London based band that started in 1969 and, with a new line-up, reached stardom in 1974 with the release of its third album Crime of the Century and within five years to have now reached the very pinnacle of music success, it must have felt sweet.

Performing such Supertramp favorites as "Bloody Well Right," "The Logical Song," "Breakfast In America," "Goodbye Stranger," "Asylum," "Even In The Quietest Moments," "Give A Little Bit," "Dreamer," "Rudy," "Take The Long Way Home," "Fool's Overture" and others amounted to nothing short of a celebration. Drummer Siebenberg says, "looking back at that period, it really was the experience of a lifetime...the best of times." Saxophonist Helliwell notes "those Paris shows were a definite high point for us because you could feel the audience reaction. You can actually hear the volatility in the French crowd. They sound a little mad!"

Related Stories
Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD

Supertramp In The Studio For 'Crime Of The Century' 50th Anniversary

Supertramp In The Studio For 'Breakfast in America' 40th Anniversary

Supertramp In The Studio For Quietest Moments 45th Anniversary

News > Supertramp

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more

Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring- Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer- Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead Festival Lineup- more

Day In Country

The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR- more

Day In Pop

Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid- Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up

Live: Burton Cummings

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Latest News

Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart

Celebrating Bob Dylan Auction Brought In Almost $1.5 Million

KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour

Phil Anselmo's Scour Deliver 'Blade' Video

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

ONE OK ROCK Declare 'Puppets Can't Control You'

Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD

ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut