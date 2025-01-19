Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD

(Kayos) Supertramp, in 1979, was one of the biggest bands in the world, following the release and extensive accompanying tour for the album Breakfast In America. Their complete set at the 8,000-seat Pavillon de Paris in December of that year, on the third of four sold-out nights, will be released as "Live In Paris '79" on 3LP and 2CD on ebruary 28, 2025.
Recorded on December 1 & 2, 1979, the classic lineup of members Rick Davies (singer-songwriter-keyboardist) and Roger Hodgson (singer-songwriter-guitarist-keyboardist) with John Helliwell on sax, woodwinds, vocals and keyboards and a rock-steady rhythm section of bassist Dougie Thomson and drummer Bob Siebenberg capturing Supertramp performing at the peak of their career.
Unlike the previously released 1980 "Paris" live album, featuring selections from earlier shows of this Paris run, the triple LP and double CD features the complete Supertramp show from the tour, compiled from recordings during the two December shows.
Having been on the road for almost ten months throughout America, Canada and Europe in support of Breakfast in America, 1979's top selling album, which sold in excess of 20 million copies, producing several hit singles and went on to win two Grammy awards. For a London based band that started in 1969 and, with a new line-up, reached stardom in 1974 with the release of its third album Crime of the Century and within five years to have now reached the very pinnacle of music success, it must have felt sweet.
Performing such Supertramp favorites as "Bloody Well Right," "The Logical Song," "Breakfast In America," "Goodbye Stranger," "Asylum," "Even In The Quietest Moments," "Give A Little Bit," "Dreamer," "Rudy," "Take The Long Way Home," "Fool's Overture" and others amounted to nothing short of a celebration. Drummer Siebenberg says, "looking back at that period, it really was the experience of a lifetime...the best of times." Saxophonist Helliwell notes "those Paris shows were a definite high point for us because you could feel the audience reaction. You can actually hear the volatility in the French crowd. They sound a little mad!"
Supertramp In The Studio For 'Crime Of The Century' 50th Anniversary
Supertramp In The Studio For 'Breakfast in America' 40th Anniversary
Supertramp In The Studio For Quietest Moments 45th Anniversary
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more
Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring- Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer- Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead Festival Lineup- more
The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR- more
Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid- Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'- more
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart
Celebrating Bob Dylan Auction Brought In Almost $1.5 Million
KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour
Phil Anselmo's Scour Deliver 'Blade' Video
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video
ONE OK ROCK Declare 'Puppets Can't Control You'
Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD
ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut