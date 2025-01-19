ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut

(PPR) Acclaimed singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is back with her most authentic and blues-infused work to date. Liberation, her debut album on the iconic Sun Records, is set for release on March 14th, marking a bold new chapter in her celebrated career. Leading the charge is the album's first single, "Love Alive," available now alongside its striking music video.

Drawing inspiration from the blues greats and her own life's most transformative experiences, Liberation is a fearless exploration of empowerment, authenticity, and self-discovery. Written during her journey through motherhood, the album finds ZZ returning to her blues roots, reflecting the raw, unfiltered emotions of life's trials and triumphs.

"I didn't plan to make a blues album about motherhood, it just sort of happened naturally," ZZ shares. "I've always written to get through things in life. Suddenly, I was faced with a new job that's 24/7 with no breaks, and that's what I wrote about. But when you get tested, you discover who you are, and this album comes from a feeling of empowerment."

ZZ's relationship with the blues began in her early childhood, spurred on by her father, a bluesman with a rich record collection that became a soundtrack for her upbringing. She started singing the blues at age 8 and performing by the time she was 12. But as her career evolved, ZZ often found herself navigating industry expectations that pulled her away from her blues roots. "I used to care so much about what other people wanted my music to sound like, but after I became a mother, my priorities changed," she says. Liberation marks a triumphant return to her formative influences, blending them with her singular voice and vision.

"Love Alive" is the perfect introduction to this new era, conjuring the haunting echoes of Son House with clapping, hollering, and a signature ZZ twist. The song's emotionally resonant chorus reflects the struggles and hopes of maintaining connection in the face of life's challenges. "Having kids can really test your relationship. This song is about keeping the love alive during the trying times of early parenthood," ZZ explains. The music video for "Love Alive" further amplifies the song's emotional core, with striking visuals that mirror its themes of resilience and vulnerability.

