Billy Idol Declares It's a Nice Day To...Tour Again

(Live Nation) Rock legend Billy Idol is returning to the road for It's a Nice Day To...Tour Again! Fellow superstar Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will join Idol on all shows. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheaters kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30 and includes stops at an array of storied venues including New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and more.
Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 22 at 9 a.m. local time, with local presales beginning Thursday, January 23 at 9 a.m. local time. The general onsale begins Friday, January 24 at 9 a.m. local time. Additional info and tickets will be available at billyidol.net/tour. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billly Idol will also personally match this donation.
In anticipation of the upcoming tour, Idol stars in a short video featuring his iconic catalog; the clip also stars comedian Matt Rife with cameos from longtime Idol collaborator and guitar player Steve Stevens and tourmate Joan Jett.
Idol will soon share details of the forthcoming release of his new LP, due later this year on Dark Horse Records. Last year, Idol celebrated the 40th Anniversary of his landmark sophomore album Rebel Yell with a Deluxe Expanded Edition out now via Capitol/UMe. He also appeared at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducting Ozzy Osbourne alongside Jack Black, Jelly Roll, Tool frontperson Maynard James Keenan and more.
Idol also recently released the concert film Billy Idol: State Line, a Vertigo Live concert film documenting his April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam-the first-ever concert performed at the location. The film highlights the history and significance of the Hoover Dam and includes two unique sets of Billy Idol's iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.
BILLY IDOL: IT'S A NICE DAY TO...TOUR AGAIN!
April 30-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 3-Houston, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 4-Austin, TX-Moody Center
May 7-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena
May 9-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 10-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 13-Sunrise, FL-Amerant Bank Arena
May 16-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion
May 17-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena
May 20-Tinley Park, IL-Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 21-Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center
May 23-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage
August 16-Philadelphia, PA-TD Pavilion at The Mann
August 17-Saratoga Springs, NY-Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 20-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden Arena
August 22-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 23-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center
August 26-Bangor, ME-Maine Savings Amphitheatre
August 28-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center
August 31-Milwaukee, WI-American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
September 3-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 5-Salt Lake City, UT-Utah First Credit Union Amphithatre
September 12-Palm Springs, CA-Acrisure Arena
September 14-Berkeley, CA-Greek Theater*
September 17-Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre
September 19-Ridgefield, WA-Cascades Amphitheater
September 20-Seattle, WA-Climate Pledge Arena
September 23-Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 25-Los Angeles, CA-The Kia Forum
All dates with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
*Non-Live Nation Date
