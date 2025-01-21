Daryl Hall And Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Hitting The Road For Spring Tour

(Wolfson) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall is launching his 2025 international touring slate with a series of shows featuring opening act Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze starting March 22nd at the Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas, ending May 25th at the Brighton Centre in the U.K. and including a date at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on May 19th.

Tilbrook has previously performed with Hall on his award-winning web series, Live from Daryl's House. "I've toured with Glenn in the past, and I'm a fan of his songs, and it will be great to work with him again," said Daryl, whose previous tours included acts Howard Jones, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren. The format is the same, with Tilbrook performing a solo set in front of the house band to open, then joining Daryl Hall on-stage to close the show.

Added Tilbrook, "I am so excited to be playing with Daryl and his fabulous band this year. After having a blast touring with them in 2021, and re-igniting the flame in Daryl's House in 2023, I look forward to reuniting with them and playing some of my favorite songs, Daryl songs and some other stuff that you'll love! Come down and don't break the furniture."

After opening night in Houston on March 22nd, Hall and Tilbrook will hit San Antonio, St. Louis and Erie, Pennsylvania, among other U.S. stops before heading over to the U.K. May 17th for dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Brighton as well as the May 19th show at the Royal Albert Hall

in London which will represent Daryl's first-ever solo performance there. Another leg of the tour will be announced shortly.

2024 was a very busy year for Hall. He celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Pawling, NY venue, Daryl's House, with a free concert for fans on October 31st.

Hall also toured with Elvis Costello, and released D, his first solo album in 13 years, co-produced by fellow RHOF inductee Dave Stewart, who co-wrote seven of the nine new original songs, with Hall penning the other two, on Virgin Records.

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook Tour Schedule

March 22 - Arena Theatre - Houston, TX

March 25 - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX

March 28 - WinStar World Casino - Thackerville, OK

March 30 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO

April 1 - Warner Theatre - Erie, PA

April 3 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL

April 5 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI

May 17 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, UK

May 19 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK

May 21 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

May 23 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

May 25 - Brighton Centre - Brighton, UK

