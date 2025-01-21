FireAid Line-Ups Announced For Both Intuit Dome And Kia Forum

(Live Nation) FireAid has announced the official line-ups for January 30th with Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae playing at Intuit Dome. Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes will be performing at the Kia Forum.

Tickets for both venues will go on-sale Wednesday, January 22, at Noon PT, through Ticketmaster, with tickets starting at $99. 100-percent of ticket purchases will go to benefit FireAid relief efforts, with all venue and ticketing service fees waived for this event. Tickets are only valid for the venue that you selected when you purchased your ticket(s). They are not valid for both venues.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Kia Forum (doors open at 5:00 p.m.) and Intuit Dome will begin at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.). In an effort to ensure people can experience as much of the FireAid benefit show as possible, fans who buy tickets for Intuit Dome will be able to view the Kia Forum show, when it begins, on screens inside the Intuit Dome. Conversely, when the Kia Forum show ends, fans inside will be able to view the acts at Intuit Dome, on screens at the Kia Forum, until the end of the event.

Fans around the world can join the cause as FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live across an impressive range of platforms, including Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the AppleTV app, Disney+/Hulu, Facebook/Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Peacock/NBC News Now, SiriusXM's exclusive "LIFE with John Mayer" channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube. Additionally, select AMC Theatre locations will host screenings of the event. Serving as the national audio partner, iHeartRadio will leverage its vast network of over 860 radio stations, digital platforms, and the iHeartRadio app to amplify the initiative and connect audiences nationwide.

