Janet Devlin Shares 'Best Life' Video

(Reybee) Northern Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin is kicking off 2025 with the video release for her single "Best Life," a beautiful montage of meaningful memories for one of the most powerful tracks from her critically acclaimed album Emotional Rodeo, released via Ok!Good Records. "Best Life" has already made waves, landing a coveted spot on the BBC Radio 2 B List. Now, with the release of its warm and personal video, Devlin captures the essence of self-acceptance, gratitude, and the sheer joy of being alive.

Opening up on the meaning behind the song, Devlin shares, "I'm usually not one for sentimentalities, especially in my writing. But on that day, sitting with Ian Barter, I felt overwhelmed with gratitude-for not giving up, for choosing to stay. To think of the many sunrises I cursed because I didn't want to be a part of this world anymore. And yet, here I am, truly grateful for the gift of living. This feeling, I wish I could bottle up and gift it to those who need it the most. Sadly I can't but I could write about it instead."

Recorded at Nashville's legendary Blackbird Studio, "Best Life" became a transformative track for Devlin, marking a milestone in both her career and personal growth. She recalls the overwhelming emotion of recording in a space she once never imagined she'd step foot in: "Music was the one thing that kept me getting out of bed each day. And in that moment, surrounded by some of the best musicians in the world, I was proud of myself, and I've never been more fulfilled than I am now. I'm so grateful I managed to stick around to have that moment and hopefully many more!"

owerfully merging Devlin's Irish charm with pure rock elements, Emotional Rodeo captures the essence of loving fearlessly, despite the challenges that come with Borderline Personality Disorder and bipolar disorder.

Emotional Rodeo is a major success, cementing Devlin's place in the country-rock scene. The album reached #1 on iTunes Country Charts, #4 on the UK Official Country Artists Albums Chart, #5 on the UK Official Indie Breakers Chart, and #21 on the UK Official Independent Albums Chart. With singles reaching #31 in the Big Top 40, #15 in the UK iTunes Charts, #4 in the iTunes Country Charts, national radio play on Capital & Heart, New To 2 with Scott Mills, and BBC Radio 2 B-list (played 30+ times). The album also saw press coverage in the likes of Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Sun, OK!, Record Collector, The Irish Post, The Irish News, Wonderland, and Record of the Day.

