Miranda Lambert's MuttNation And Norman's Rare Guitars Auction For Fire-Impacted CA Shelters

(EBM) The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history and one of country music's most passionate animal advocates, Miranda Lambert, has partnered with legendary guitar dealer Norm Harris of Norman's Rare Guitars to help Los Angeles area animal shelters with wildfire recovery.
Harris is as widely known for his compassion and generosity as he is for his knowledge of guitars, which is well-attested to in the Netflix documentary "Norman's Rare Guitars." He and a close friend have each donated a one-of-a-kind Gibson R9 1959 Les Paul Reissue Custom Shop Murphy Lab guitar for auction to benefit animals.
"The fires have displaced so many people and animals, and I wanted to do something that would immediately help the overcrowded animal shelters," shared Harris. "When my friend said he wanted to buy one of these guitars - but that he didn't want the guitar - he wanted to auction it and have the funds go support animals, I jumped right in and said I'd donate one, too. These are two incredibly special guitars, each with a slightly different finish that I hand-selected. The guitars have a value of over $8,000 each, but this is for charity, so I hope people will be generous."
"Although I haven't met Norm, I've heard about him and his guitar store for years and the next time I'm in L.A., it will be my first stop," said Lambert. "There's nothing better than finding another like-minded music and mutt-loving person and I'm really honored that he chose to partner with MuttNation."
The auction is live here through Saturday, January 25 at 5 p.m. CT. 100% of the funds raised from the auction will benefit Los Angeles area animal shelters.
Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Announce Relief for Rescues
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest
Miranda Lambert & MuttNation Foundation Create Idyllwind Award to Honor Equine Rescues
Randy Houser Teams With Miranda Lambert For 'Still That Cowboy'
Sammy Hagar Reassures Fans After Tour Retirement Comments- Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Inkcarceration Lineup- more
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more
Jason Aldean Launching Full Throttle Tour- Dan + Shay Take 'Bigger Houses' To No. 1- Lonestar's 'Iconic Vol 1' Covers EP Arrives This Week- more
FireAid Line-Ups Announced For Both Intuit Dome And Kia Forum- Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup- more
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Shinedown Plot Dance, Kid, Dance Tour
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Reveal All-Star SATCHVAI Band Lineup
David Ellefson and Bruce Kulick Guest On Marina V's New Single
Phil X & The Drills Stream 'Moving To California'
Khanate Announce First U.S. Tour Dates Since 2005
Peter Frampton Launching Let's Do It Again Tour
Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty To Give SXSW Keynote