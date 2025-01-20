Periphery's Jake Bowen and Misha Mansoor's Four Seconds Ago Preview New Album

(Speakeasy) Four Seconds Ago, the electronic duo featuring Periphery's Jake Bowen and Misha Mansoor, return with 1000 Needles (February 21, 3DOT Recordings), a continued exploration of analog synths, spacey dynamics and otherworldly ambient melodies.
"Four Seconds Ago, aside from being a fulfilling outlet creatively, is also just a lot of fun," Mansoor shares. "Jake and I have always had a blast writing together, and our explorations in electronic music are no exception. The sessions often feel like a good hang where songs magically materialize before our very eyes. To some degree we started Four Seconds Ago as an excuse to learn how to make this kind of music. Now I think we are able to use it as a genuine form of expression. We are very proud of this album, and we really hope you enjoy it."
A preview of the album is available now with release of a two-song digital single featuring "Bump The Lamp" and "Muse". "When we started 'Bump The Lamp,' we got momentum," Bowen explains. "Every album needs a song to set the pace, determine the vibe, and kickstart the writing, 'Bump The Lamp' was this song for us."
Album pre-orders, which include limited-edition vinyl and a 1000 Needles t-shirt, are available here.
