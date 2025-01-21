Phish Share West Coast Spring Tour Dates

(BHM) Phish has announced a series of West Coast tour dates. Highlights include two-night stands at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena (April 18-19) and San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (April 22-23) as well as a one-night-only show at Portland, Oregon's Moda Center on April 20 - the first Phish performance in Portland, OR in over 25 years.
The run concludes with a three-night return to Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl, set for April 25-27. In conjunction with their return to the Hollywood Bowl, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the recent Southern California wildfires through the band's non-profit The WaterWheel Foundation.
A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, February 3 at 9 am (PT) / 12 noon (ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 10 am (PT) / 1 pm (ET).
Specific ticketing information and on sale times for each show are available at phish.com/tours. Travel packages offering bundled concert tickets and hotel accommodations for the Hollywood Bowl will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, January 22 at 11 am (PT), and for Climate Pledge Arena starting Thursday, February 6 at 10 am (PT)
APRIL
18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
19 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
