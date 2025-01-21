Phish Share West Coast Spring Tour Dates

(BHM) Phish has announced a series of West Coast tour dates. Highlights include two-night stands at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena (April 18-19) and San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (April 22-23) as well as a one-night-only show at Portland, Oregon's Moda Center on April 20 - the first Phish performance in Portland, OR in over 25 years.

The run concludes with a three-night return to Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl, set for April 25-27. In conjunction with their return to the Hollywood Bowl, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the recent Southern California wildfires through the band's non-profit The WaterWheel Foundation.

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, February 3 at 9 am (PT) / 12 noon (ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 10 am (PT) / 1 pm (ET).

Specific ticketing information and on sale times for each show are available at phish.com/tours. Travel packages offering bundled concert tickets and hotel accommodations for the Hollywood Bowl will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, January 22 at 11 am (PT), and for Climate Pledge Arena starting Thursday, February 6 at 10 am (PT)

APRIL

18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

19 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Related Stories

The Infamous Stringdusters Cover Phish, Grateful Dead, and More in Undercover, Vol. 3

The Infamous Stringdusters Share Cover Of Phish's 'Possum'

Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2025

Phish's Mike Gordon Announces New Solo Album With Tilting Video

News > Phish