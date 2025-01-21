Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup

(BHM) Hinterland Music Festival has announced the all-star lineup for this year's 10th edition of the music and camping festival, set for Friday, August 1 through Sunday, August 3, in St. Charles, IA, just 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Highlights include Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey, Clairo, The Marías, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, Sierra Ferrell, Still Woozy, Royel Otis, Wyatt Flores, Role Model, Glass Beams, Gigi Perez, and more. The complete Hinterland 2025 lineup is below. Fans can sign up now for a presale code exclusively at www.hinterlandiowa.com. Presales begin Thursday, January 23 at 11:00 am CT; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 am CT.

2025 ticket options include 3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, VIP, and SAINTS, along with a number of camping (tent, car, RV, glamping), parking, and shuttle options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan. Camping will be sold on a per tent or campsite basis, not per person. Improvements for VIP and SAINTS include dedicated entry lines, an upgraded Premium Lounge with a VIP and SAINTS level, an air-conditioned SAINTS lounge in Premium Area, and more. A new free look policy allows VIP and SAINTS ticket holders to return their tickets if they aren't satisfied within the first hour of arriving.

Hinterland 2025 will once again offer three days of music and more within the scenic landscape of rural Iowa. This year will see Hinterland taking place in an increased space on the festival grounds, along with a range of additional enhancements to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime festival experience. The relocated main stage will have a significantly expanded footprint with more space to spread out, more trees and shade structures, and increased water access (including new and improved filling stations and misting fans located throughout the concourse). Hinterland's new amphitheater carries on the same legacy as previous years, providing a single-stage experience with no need to jump between stages for different sets. Once the headliners close out the main stage, the Campfire Stage located inside the campgrounds will keep the music going into the night.

New in 2025, Hinterland is introducing a "90 Degree Guarantee," which allows ticket holders the option to request festival admission ticket returns for any day that is predicted to reach 90° or higher.

If on Tuesday 7/29 at 10am CT, the weather.gov forecast for 8/1, 8/2, or 8/3 has a true temperature of 90° or higher for the 50240 zip code, ticket purchasers will have the option to request a return of their festival admission ticket for that day. Return requests are only available for the day/s the forecast is 90° or higher. 3-Day ticket holders can request a return for specific day/s at a rate of 1/3 of the total 3-Day ticket price.

To qualify for a return, ticket holders must fill out the 90° Guarantee Ticket Return Request Form at hinterlandiowa.com/tickets prior to 1pm CT on Tuesday 7/29. Returns will be processed within as little as 10 days.

This policy only applies to festival admission tickets. It does not include camping, parking, or shuttle tickets. To qualify, tickets must have been purchased directly via AXS.com. Tickets purchased from a third-party are not eligible.

Related Stories

Jealous of the Birds Shares Animated Morse Code Video To Announce New Album

News > Hinterland