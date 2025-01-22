.

Anna Shoemaker Is 'Back Again' With New Video

() Rising indie-popstar Anna Shoemaker is "Back Again" with her latest fresh and electrifying single, via +1 Records. This catchy track captures the emotional push-and-pull of relationships, exploring the yearning to rekindle love while emphasizing the need to get it. With its irresistible melody, pulsating beats, and heartfelt lyricism, "Back Again" strikes the balance in the chaos. It's a no-nonsense anthem for anyone boldly (or awkwardly) diving into starting over because let's face it, we've all been there....

About the song, Anna says, "Back Again is about wanting to get back together and do things the right way. I love the ending where I just repeat over and over "we're gonna get it right, we're gonna get it right, we're gonna get it right" because it almost felt like a manifestation or prayer in that moment while writing it. Sometimes you want it to work so bad you have to trick yourself into thinking it will."

Anna is set to release her sophomore album, Someone Should Stop Her, on February 21, 2025. Known for her alt-leaning production, intoxicating pop melodies, and unflinching lyricism, Anna's music vividly captures the turbulence, charm, and self-reflection of young adulthood. This album candidly chronicles her journey of personal evolution. The new record embraces a stripped-back production, offering listeners the intimacy of a late-night conversation with a bestie.

