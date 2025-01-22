Ashley Gorley Reacts To Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction News

(EBM) CBS News Senior Culture Correspondent Anthony Mason revealed the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2025 honorees this morning on CBS Mornings recognizing inductees The Doobie Brothers, George Clinton, Mike Love from the Beach Boys, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins alongside Nashvillian Ashley Gorley. Gorley was at home starting his day as the news broke.

"I'm honestly shocked. I started out in the tape room listening to some of the greatest songwriters turn in demos," Gorley shares, reflecting on his journey. "Being welcomed into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and this legendary group of music makers is a dream come true. I've always looked up to this organization, and I'm proud to join representing Nashville and the country music community.

"I've attended this event as a fan and it always leaves me inspired, so this moment is truly surreal for me and my family," Gorley adds. "I'm incredibly grateful for the Hall of Fame and all the songwriting heroes who shaped music as we know it today, and I'm looking forward to celebrating everyone in June."

Morgan Wallen congratulated his friend and "Love Somebody" and "Last Night" collaborator sharing, "Ashley, your talent and work ethic are unmatched. I'm glad you're being celebrated for your craft and there is no one more deserving of this honor. After as many hits as you've had, you don't have to show up like you do for me and other artists and writers, and yet, your passion and love of songwriting inspires us every day. Congratulations on being named to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2025!"

Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston expressed admiration for Gorley's journey and character, noting, "From dreams that began in Danville, KY to creating songs that have touched lives and hearts all over the world, Ashley Gorley is truly one of a kind. His drive, determination and perseverance are only eclipsed by his heart, genuine spirit and his faith. It's astounding what he has achieved thus far, and he has no signs of slowing down, with hit songs on the chart today and many, many more to come. Every member of his family at Sony Music Publishing could not be more proud of him and congratulate him on this well deserved recognition."

Tape Room Music President Blain Rhodes remarks, "This is a huge accomplishment! The Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates the great songwriters from all genres who have enriched the world's culture through their music. Ashley has been, and continues to be one of the most prolific songwriters of all time. His body of work is unmatched and his songs have helped shape Country Music. This is a very well deserved honor."

Gorley grew up in Danville, Kentucky and attended Belmont University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1999. Since, he has continued to give back to the University through leading seminars, mentoring students and serving as an adjunct instructor. Gorley has met with Senators and The Library of Congress to promote songwriters' rights and bills such as the Music Modernization Act. In 2011, Gorley formed his own publishing and artist development company, Tape Room Music. Under his leadership and mentorship writers for Tape Room have celebrated 50 No. 1 songs, including 2018 ASCAP Country Song of the Year, "Body Like A Back Road," 2021 ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC Country Song, "One Of Them Girls," and 10-week Country Airplay number-one hit, "World On Fire." An 8-time NSAI, 11-time ASCAP and 2023 Songwriter of the Year (all-genre) by Variety, the publication proclaimed "Gorley is widely considered contemporary country's most successful writer." In 2024 he supported the launch of a program designed for the creative community by The Onsite Foundation: Creatives Support Network, providing free mentorship, education, resources and mental wellness support specifically designed for members of the songwriting community gifting 80 grants for 80 individuals to commemorate his 80th chart-topper. Gorley's recent collaborations with Jelly Roll and Post Malone/Morgan Wallen ("I Am Not Okay" and "I Had Some Help") are being honored at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards with two nominations in the Best Country Song category.

Related Stories

News > Ashley Gorley