Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary

(Adrenaline) Think of the craziest things you've ever seen at a show and multiply it by 10... and that is still not as insane as the antics frontman Matt "The Lord" Zane and Society 1 were commonly known for. Their level of pushing the envelope earned this crew notoriety for taking risks and taking their art as far as humanly possible.

Now, in a new documentary being released exclusively by Thunderflix.com on February 14th, the film, "Everyone Dies" takes a look back documenting the madness that was Society 1, including the record breaking performance where Zane was suspended by four meat hooks at the Download Festival while he performed with the band.

"No one believes me when I tell them about everything that went down. It always comes across as some delusional fever dream. So the movie doesn't leave much to the imagination. It shows actual footage of all of the insanity. There is no room for disbelief by the end of the film. You can love it or hate it but it's impossible to deny it happened." said Zane

Orgy parties, lesbian gangbangs, cocaine fueled after hours, porn shoots and much more is featured throughout the film.

President of Thunderflix Samuel Douek had this to say, "We're delighted to premiere Matt Zane's story as told straight from the man himself. For everyone who is unaware of Matt and Society 1, hold on to your seats, as this is an insane ride!" Watch the trailer here

Related Stories

Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video

Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos

Society 1's Dagon Destroyer Recalls Meeting Dimebag

Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

News > Society 1