(Adrenaline) Think of the craziest things you've ever seen at a show and multiply it by 10... and that is still not as insane as the antics frontman Matt "The Lord" Zane and Society 1 were commonly known for. Their level of pushing the envelope earned this crew notoriety for taking risks and taking their art as far as humanly possible.
Now, in a new documentary being released exclusively by Thunderflix.com on February 14th, the film, "Everyone Dies" takes a look back documenting the madness that was Society 1, including the record breaking performance where Zane was suspended by four meat hooks at the Download Festival while he performed with the band.
"No one believes me when I tell them about everything that went down. It always comes across as some delusional fever dream. So the movie doesn't leave much to the imagination. It shows actual footage of all of the insanity. There is no room for disbelief by the end of the film. You can love it or hate it but it's impossible to deny it happened." said Zane
Orgy parties, lesbian gangbangs, cocaine fueled after hours, porn shoots and much more is featured throughout the film.
President of Thunderflix Samuel Douek had this to say, "We're delighted to premiere Matt Zane's story as told straight from the man himself. For everyone who is unaware of Matt and Society 1, hold on to your seats, as this is an insane ride!" Watch the trailer here
Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video
Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos
Society 1's Dagon Destroyer Recalls Meeting Dimebag
Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser
Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour- Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary- more
Sammy Hagar Reassures Fans After Tour Retirement Comments- Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Inkcarceration Lineup- more
Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Music Festival Lineup- Whiskey Myers And Tedeschi Trucks Band Teaming For Summer Tour- more
Smash Mouth Give The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' A Rock Makeover- Gwen Stefani Reflects On 'Hollaback Girl' And More For Footnotes- more
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary
Bayside Reveal 25 years Of Errors Tour Dates
The Jesus Lizard Share 'Westside' Ahead Of U.S. Tour
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Get Animated For 'Stitches' Video
Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour
Dream Theater Take Fans On Tour With 'Midnight Messiah' Video
The Doobie Brothers Announce New Album 'Walk This Road'
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Stygian Waves