Larkin Poe To Play New Song 'Easy Love Pt. 1' On Jimmy Kimmel

(BHM) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - are kicking off the new year with their latest single, "Easy Love Pt. 1," available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. An official music video premieres today on YouTube. The track heralds Larkin Poe's upcoming new album, Bloom, arriving Friday, January 24. Pre-orders are available now.
"'Easy Love Pt. 1' is, hands down, the truest and most detailed love song I've ever written," says Rebecca Lovell. "As referenced in the lyrics: there is in fact an Eiffel Tower recreation in Paris, TX. And yes, it does have a little cowboy hat on top. We can't wait to perform this song live, the instrumental interlude creates a trippy little 70's rock 'n' roll moment that we can't wait to jam out."
Having just appeared with Ringo Starr at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, Larkin Poe will mark this week's arrival of Bloom with an eagerly awaited late-night TV performance of "Easy Love Pt. 1" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, set for tonight, January 22 (check local listings).
