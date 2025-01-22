Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Get Animated For 'Stitches' Video

(MPG) UK-based band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs announced their fifth studio album Death Hilarious will be released on April 4 via Missing Piece Records in North America and Rocket Recordings (rest of world). Along with the announcement, the band released the new single "Stitches" along with a bizarre and grotesque animated video directed by Ben Faircloth which depicts the band being mutated and mutilated by hideous hybrid fauna from across multiple dimensions of nightmares.

About the new single, frontman Matt Baty explains, "I'm aware our band sits in a world largely commandeered by bravado, confidence and machoism, but 'Stitches' is an expression of vulnerability, paradoxical emotions and those so familiar pangs of anxiety I wrestle with while butting heads with societal expectations and personal struggles."

"Stitches" follows the release of "five-plus-minute crusher" (Consequence) "Detroit" that was released in November. The song was praised by BrooklynVegan, Glide Magazine, Metal Injection, Metal Sucks, New Noise Magazine, Stereogum, Vanyaland and Consequence who named it their "Heavy Song of the Week."

Whereas 2023's Land Of Sleeper was conceived as an immersive headphones experience, Pigs strove for something more directly hostile on Death Hilarious. "We wanted it to be a slap in the face," grins producer and guitarist Sam Grant. That objective came, in part, from playing so many gigs over the last couple of years. The band felt well-oiled and ripe to give listeners at home the kind of pummelling their audience receives. The result is a diversely punishing record that shape shifts through Sabbathian doom, grotesquely minimalist noise rock and cyclical post-metal fortissimos.

The album's lyrics emerged from a bout of anxiety which derailed Matt Baty's self-confidence to the extent that he wondered whether he'd be able to write any lyrics again. With his mind telling him he'd lost it and no longer had anything to say, the solution was to embrace the disquiet. "After a while I realised this is my muse," recalls Baty." I decided to give all these thoughts an avenue to release themselves, in the hope of exorcising them."

Late last year, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs released a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl release of their explosive KEXP session, which recently surpassed one million views on YouTube. Death Hilarious follows their breakthrough fourth studio album Land of Sleeper which was acclaimed by Pitchfork, Bandcamp Daily, Consequence of Sound, The Quietus, DIY Magazine, AllMusic and many more. In their 4 star review, The Guardian proclaimed, "their Black Sabbath-esque doom riffs make them accessible to anyone who has overlooked the past few decades worth of hard rock history... it's undeniable that the band's fourth album Land of Sleeper will keep listeners entrenched in their heady cosmos."

Death Hilarious tracklist:

1) Blockage

2) Detroit

3) Collider

4) Stitches

5) Glib Tongued (feat. El-P)

6) The Wyrm

7) Carousel

8) Coyote Call

9) Toecurler

Tour Dates:

4/2 - Portsmouth, UK - The Wedgewood Rooms

4/3 - Brighton, UK - CHALK Live

4/4 - London, UK - KOKO

4/5 - Bristol, UK - SWX

4/7 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

4/8 - Birmingham, UK - The Castle & Falcon

4/9 - Birkenhead, UK - Future Yard

4/11 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

4/12 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

4/13 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

4/15 - Edinburgh, UK - La Belle Angèle

4/16 - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's

4/25-4/27 - Newcastle, UK - Star and Shadow Cinema

5/17 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

5/22 - Cologne, DE - Gebäude 9

5/23 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn

5/24 - Munich, DE - Strom

5/26 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

5/27 - Berlin, DE - Saalchen

5/28 - Hamburg, DE - Knust

