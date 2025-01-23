Exodus Plan Two Special Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary Shows

(Napalm) Exodus are gearing up for a huge 2025, kicking things off with the announcement of two very special Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary shows, falling upon late original vocalist Paul Baloff's birthday weekend (April 25).

Taking place in Berkeley, CA on Friday, April 25 at UC Theatre and Anaheim, CA on Saturday, April 26 at House of Blues, the shows will feature EXODUS performing Bonded By Blood in its entirety, plus more hits, and each show will feature direct support from Death Angel. Blind Illusion and Nukem will open the Berkeley date, and Hirax and Nukem will open the Anaheim date. Special edition Bonded By Blood merchandise will also be available. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 24 at 10:00 AM local time, with individual artist and local pre-sales beginning tomorrow, January 23.

Guitarist Gary Holt says: "Exodus could not be more excited for this show announcement! The 40th anniversary of our debut only happens once, and to fall on Paul Baloff's birthday, on a Friday, we KNEW we had to crush the Bay Area. Bonded By Blood. Played in its entirety. Only Baloff era songs. Once in a lifetime moment for us. So killer that we added a second show in Southern California to show our appreciation to both regions. Joining us are some dear friends, especially Death Angel. Don't miss this. Posers must die!"

Mark Osegueda of Death Angel adds: "Death Angel are so proud to have been asked to be a part of the EXODUS Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary shows in April. A record that changed and inspired the entire thrash metal scene and community! And us in the biggest way! I expect both shows to be nothing less than an extreme outpouring of violent celebratory energy from all of the bands and fans to honor an album that absolutely defined, and still does, the genre known as thrash Metal!

You don't want to miss these shows!

Forever Heavier than time!"

