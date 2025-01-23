(RAM) UK Progressive Rock group Frost* is pleased to share a new stand-alone single titled "Western Atmosphere." This song was originally featured as a Japanese-only bonus track on the album 'Life in the Wires,' and sees band leader Jem Godfrey joined by Randy McStine (Steven Wilson, Porcupine Tree - live guitarist), Mike Keneally (Devin Townsend) & Nick D'Virgilio (Big Big Train).
Godfrey says this about the track: "I sometimes wonder what would have happened had I stayed in bed 10 minutes longer than I did on Monday 11th of January 2010.
"Perhaps my life would have gone in a completely different direction and Frost* would have ended up with the lineup of myself on keys, vocals and bass, Mike Keneally on guitar, Nick D'Virgilio on drums and Randy McStine on guitar and vocals. We'll never know, I guess."
Jethro Tull Share 'Jack Frost and Hooded Crow' Remix From Christmas Album
Watch Frost's 'Idiot Box' Video
Frost Share 'Moral & Consequence' Video
Frost Share Video From New Double Concept Album 'Life In The Wirres'
Metallica Giving Away NetJets VIP Weekend Trip To M72 Tour Stop- Shinedown's Barry Kerch Cohosting 'Boos, Brews, and BBQ' TV Series- more
Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour- Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Lineup- Whiskey Myers And Tedeschi Trucks Tour- more
Bad Bunny Risks His Life While Eating Spicy Wings On Hot Ones- ABC And Howard Jones Launching New U.S. Tour Leg- more
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Motorhead Kick Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations
Marty Friedman Delivers 'A Prayer' Visualizer
The Beach Boys Mike Love To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Stream Frost's 'Western Atmosphere'
The Alarm Release 'Chimera' Video As Mike Peters Undergoes Lifesaving Transplant
The Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner Lead Sing Us Home Festival Lineup
Wishbone Ash At The BBC 1970-1988 12-Disc Set Coming
Lorraine Lewis Resurrects Femme Fatale and Teaming With Lou Gramm For Bowie Cover