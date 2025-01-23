Stream Frost's 'Western Atmosphere'

(RAM) UK Progressive Rock group Frost* is pleased to share a new stand-alone single titled "Western Atmosphere." This song was originally featured as a Japanese-only bonus track on the album 'Life in the Wires,' and sees band leader Jem Godfrey joined by Randy McStine (Steven Wilson, Porcupine Tree - live guitarist), Mike Keneally (Devin Townsend) & Nick D'Virgilio (Big Big Train).

Godfrey says this about the track: "I sometimes wonder what would have happened had I stayed in bed 10 minutes longer than I did on Monday 11th of January 2010.

"Perhaps my life would have gone in a completely different direction and Frost* would have ended up with the lineup of myself on keys, vocals and bass, Mike Keneally on guitar, Nick D'Virgilio on drums and Randy McStine on guitar and vocals. We'll never know, I guess."

