Wishbone Ash At The BBC 1970-1988 12-Disc Set Coming

(Glass Onyon) Madfish Music (Fairport Convention, The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, John Mayall) proudly presents Wishbone Ash - At The BBC 1970-1988, an extraordinary collection of iconic performances, rare recordings, and behind-the-scenes gems, captured over nearly two decades from one of the most celebrated bands in rock history.

Four years in the making and shaped by the input of devoted fans and band members alike, this long-awaited release is the definitive archive of Wishbone Ash's unforgettable relationship with the BBC. It will be released on March 28th and is available for pre-order here

Packaged in a protective slipcase, the audiovisual book set is comprised of: 11 CDs of electrifying live material including never-before-heard sessions and performances, expertly restored and remastered by Pete Reynolds. Includes iconic shows from the Paris Theatre, Glasgow Apollo and Hammersmith Odeon, as well as performances on John Peel's Sunday Concert, Sounds of the Seventies, Top Gear + more.

A DVD of Old Grey Whistle Test footage from 1971, 1977 & 1980. Includes rare outtakes, full performances, and behind-the-scenes moments.

A beautifully bound 72-page hardback book, complete with rare photos, session documentation from the BBC vaults and exclusive insights from the band.

For fans, collectors, and newcomers alike, this is the ultimate treasure trove of Ash's signature melodic twin-lead guitars and progressive rock mastery. The wait is over.

WISHBONE ASH - AT THE BBC 1970-1988 TRACKLIST

DISC 1

1. Vas Dis (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [04:24]

2. Phoenix (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [14:13]

3. Where Were You Tomorrow (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [06:23]

4. Queen of Torture (Sounds of the Seventies 1/1/71) [03:30]

5. Errors of my Way (Sounds of the Seventies 1/1/71) [06:38]

6. Blind Eye (Sounds of the Seventies 21/4/71) [03:52]

7. Lullaby (Sounds of the Seventies 21/4/71) [02:48]

8. The Pilgrim (Top Gear 5/7/71) [06:57]

9. Jail Bait (Top Gear 5/7/71) [04:54]

10. Lady Whiskey (Top Gear 5/7/71) [05:39]

11. Lullaby (Top Gear 5/7/71) [03:12]

12. Jail Bait (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [04:59]

13. The Pilgrim (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [08:39]

14. Lullaby (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [03:15]

DISC 2

1. Time Was (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [10:27]

2. Blowin' Free (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:32]

3. Jail Bait (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:23]

4. The Pilgrim (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [10:25]

5. Warrior (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:40]

6. Throw Down The Sword (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [06:27]

7. The King Will Come (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [08:24]

8. Phoenix (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [19:35]

DISC 3

1. Blowin' Free (Top Gear 18/4/72) [06:47]

2. Warrior (Top Gear 18/4/72) [04:50]

3. The King Will Come (Top Gear 18/4/72) [06:10]

4. Ballad Of The Beacon (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [06:01]

5. Sometime World (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [07:36]

6. Rock n Roll Widow (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [05:58]

7. Blowin' Free (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [05:22]

8. Jail Bait (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [09:08]

9. Time Was (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [07:33]

10. Phoenix (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [18:34]

DISC 4

1. Runaway (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [03:36]

2. The King Will Come (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [07:39]

3. Lorelei (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [06:23]

4. Mother Of Pearl (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [06:01]

5. Blowin' Free (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [05:56]

6. Come In From The Rain (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [04:45]

7. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [03:35]

DISC 5

1. Blind Eye (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [02:48]

2. Lady Whiskey (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [02:50]

3. Warrior (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:38]

4. Throw Down The Sword (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [04:24]

5. Front Page News (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:55]

6. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:31]

7. Come In From The Rain (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:21]

8. Phoenix (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [12:39]

9. Blowin Free (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [06:37]

10. Bad Weather Blues (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [08:26]

DISC 6

1. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:55]

2. Warrior (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:11]

3. Errors Of My Way (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:28]

4. You See Red (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:47]

5. F*U*B*B (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [10:05]

6. Front Page News (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [05:39]

7. The Way Of The World (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [10:22]

8. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [13:36]

9. Anger In Harmony (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [04:44]

10. Time Was (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:47]

DISC 7

1. Runaway (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:46]

2. Lady Whiskey (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:00]

3. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [05:10]

4. Queen Of Torture (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:13]

5. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [07:05]

6. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [08:57]

7. Blowin' Free (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [07:04]

8. Living Proof (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [05:44]

9. Helpless (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [04:16]

10. Bad Weather Blues (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [09:07]

DISC 8

1. Doctor (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:07]

2. Blind Eye (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [03:50]

3. The Way Of The World (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [09:15]

4. Insomnia (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [07:01]

5. Queen Of Torture (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [03:20]

6. Lifeline (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [07:13]

7. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:02]

8. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:39]

9. Helpless (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [04:01]

10. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [05:32]

11. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [09:30]

DISC 9

1. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [06:31]2

2. Lady Whiskey (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [03:27]

3. Where Is The Love (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:32]

4. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [05:57]

5. Underground (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [05:28]

6. Warrior (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [06:26]

7. Loaded (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [07:04]

8. Kicks On The Street (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:45]

9. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [07:33]

10. Get Ready (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:28]

DISC 10

1. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 2)) [15:29]

2. Number The Brave (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 2)) [05:41]

3. Helpless (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 2)) [07:16]

4. Long Live The Night (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [03:47]

5. Love Is Blue (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [04:07]

6. People in Motion (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [03:54]

7. Cell Of Fame (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [04:53]

DISC 11

1. Tangible Evidence (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [03:55]

2. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:29]

3. Genevieve (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [03:57]

4. No More Lonely Nights (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:23]

5. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:23]

6. Throw Down The Sword (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [05:22]

7. Clousseau (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [04:54]

8. In The Skin (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:03]

9. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [13:48]

10. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:38]

11. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:22]

12. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:52]

DISC 12

1. Vas Dis (take 1) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [04:50]

2. Vas Dis (take 2) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [04:48]

3. Jail Bait (take 1) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [01:10]

4. Jail Bait (take 2) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [05:00]

5. Jail Bait (take 3) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [00:59]

6. Jail Bait (take 4) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [05:30]

7. Come In From The Rain (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [04:39]

8. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [03:29]

9. Helpless (Old Grey Whistle Test 13/5/80) [03:32]

10. Blowin' Free (Old Grey Whistle Test 13/5/80) [06:17]

