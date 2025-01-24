Goo Goo Dolls Expand 'A Boy Named Goo' For 30th Anniversary

(2b) Exactly 30 years to the day, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls are set to release a 30th Anniversary deluxe edition of their fifth studio album, A Boy Named Goo, on March 14. Originally released in 1995, this classic album catapulted the band to mainstream success and was Certified 2x Platinum within a year of its release. Driven by the smash hit "Name," the record also included the singles "Flat Top," "Naked," "Only One" and "Long Way Down."

The 24-track, deluxe 2xLP format will include the original album, plus an unreleased live concert performance recorded in Las Vegas on March 10, 1996. The 2xCD deluxe edition contains 34 tracks and includes the live concert, plus 4 B-sides from the era and 6 songs recorded semi-acoustically for the radio show Modern Rock Live in 1996. There is also a limited 2xLP edition pressed on sea blue vinyl available exclusively via the band's webstore.

In addition, the band will take their lauded live show back on the road this year with an extensive run of summer tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the "Summer Anthem Tour 2025" will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center. Full tour routing can be found below while tickets can be purchased at googoodolls.com/tour.

The band will perform a career-encompassing set that features multiple songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography, including their global hit "Iris." The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track is now Certified Diamond and has amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide.

A BOY NAMED GOO (30TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION)

TRACK LIST

2xLP Deluxe Edition

LP1 - Original album

Side One:

1. Long Way Down

2. Burnin' Up

3. Naked

4. Flat Top

5. Impersonality

6. Name

Side Two:

1. Only One

2. Somethin' Bad

3. Ain't That Unusual

4. So Long

5. Eyes Wide Open

6. Disconnected

7. Slave Girl

LP2 - Live At The Aladdin Theatre (Las Vegas, NV - 3/10/1996)

Side One:

1. Naked

2. Impersonality

3. Fallin' Down

4. Burnin' Up

5. Eyes Wide Open

6. Long Way Down

Side Two:

1. Only One

2. Hey

3. Slave Girl

4. Name

5. Flat Top

Note: This applies to the all retail black and the D2C sea blue exclusive.

2xCD Deluxe Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition

Original album:

1. Long Way Down

2. Burnin' Up

3. Naked

4. Flat Top

5. Impersonality

6. Name

7. Only One

8. Somethin' Bad

9. Ain't That Unusual

10. So Long

11. Eyes Wide Open

12. Disconnected

13. Slave Girl

Deluxe Bonus Content:

1. Hit Or Miss (B-Side)

2. Nothing Can Change You (B-Side)

3. I Wanna Destroy You (Soft Boys Cover)

4. Wait For The Black Out (The Damned Cover)

5. Naked (Modern Rock Live New York)

6. Name (Modern Rock Live New York)

7. Another Second Time Around (Modern Rock Live New York)

8. Girl Right Next To Me (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles)

9. Name (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles)

10. Don't Change (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles)

11. Naked (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

12. Impersonality (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

13. Fallin' Down (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

14. Burnin' Up (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

15. Eyes Wide Open (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

16. Long Way Down (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

17. Only One (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

18. Hey (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

19. Slave Girl (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

20. Name (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

21. Flat Top (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

Note: Tracks 1-10 of the deluxe bonus tracks are only on the 2-CD format and digital deluxe edition.

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Bruce, Australia - AIS Arena

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Moore Park, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Broadmeadow, Australia - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - South Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Hindmarsh, Australia - Aec Theatre

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - North Wollongong, Australia - Yours & Owls Festival

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Berea, South Africa - ICC Durban

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Pretoria, South Africa - Voortrekker Monument

Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

Saturday, July 13, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre*

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center*

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Boston, MA - LeaderBank Pavilion*

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

Saturday, August 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

Monday, August 18, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - La Vista, NE - The Astro*

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*

Monday, September 1, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater*

*with Dashboard Confessional

