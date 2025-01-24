Morgan Wallen Plots Tour In Support Of New Album 'I'm The Problem'

(EBM) On the heels of One Night At A Time becoming the highest-selling country tour in history - receiving two 36th Annual Pollstar Awards nominations for Major Tour of the Year and Country Tour of the Year, playing to over 3 million fans across 87 shows in 10 countries - Morgan Wallen is rewriting his setlist as he unveils the title of his 4th studio album: I'm The Problem. The highly-anticipated project sparks the coinciding 10 city, 19-stadium-dates 2025 I'm The Problem Tour, produced by Live Nation.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates.

"We made so many lifelong memories on the One Night at A Time World Tour, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night," reflects Wallen. "As I've been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the I'm The Problem Tour. See y'all there."

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale HERE now until Tuesday, January 28 at 10pm PST. The Artist Presale will begin Thursday, January 30. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information. The general on-sale will begin Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time at MorganWallen.com.

The title track is available Friday, January 31 on all streaming platforms, and was written by Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block and Jamie McLaughlin, and produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome.

Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Wallen's 19-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. Coupled with his much buzzed about inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival taking place in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 16-18, these 20 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

A portion of every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. During the span of One Night At A Time, MWF partnered with Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation to donate $500,000 worth of musical instruments to schools in need across 14 U.S. 2024 stadium touring cities.

'm The Problem comes as Wallen's preceding projects, Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time, landed No. 1 and No. 6 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century, respectively, following their blockbuster success. His third studio album, One Thing At A Time, sat atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks - the most at No. 1 by a Country album - and yielded seven No. 1 singles at Country radio.

"I'm The Problem" follows Wallen's latest, "Smile," which reached No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and was lauded by Good Morning America as "a moody heartbreak number." Previous release "Lies Lies Lies" became Wallen's 16th No. 1 at Country radio, while "Love Somebody" became Wallen's first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Love Somebody" debuted on 11 charts globally upon release and led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles each sit atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

In addition to headlining I'm The Problem in 2025, Wallen will also host his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival on the beaches of Gulf Shores, AL in May. The festival, which sold out in less than two hours of on-sale, will feature headlining sets by Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY across three days and three nights, with additional guests including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Ella Langley, ERNEST, Morgan Wade, Moneybagg Yo and more.

Morgan Wallen 2025 I'm The Problem Tour Dates:

June 20 // NRG Stadium // Houston, TX w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel

June 21 // NRG Stadium // Houston, TX w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel

June 28 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 11 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

July 12 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

July 18 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 19 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

July 26 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 1 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

Aug 2 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Aug 16 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett

Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

Sep 5 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Sep 13 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

