Lonestar Deliver 'Iconic, Vol 1'

(Milestone) Country superstars Lonestar, known for their 10 No. 1 singles and a storied collection of awards, unveil their highly-anticipated five-song cover EP Iconic, Vol. 1 via Band Cave Records. The project pays homage to legendary female artists, featuring bold renditions of classics by Adele, P!NK, Cyndi Lauper, Eurythmics, and Fleetwood Mac.

Dean Sams, founding member, producer, and keyboardist, recently shared insights with Forbes' Pam Windsor about the band's latest project: "We just tried to have little moments that made them different than the originals. So, it was a really fun record to do." Pam praises that "Lonestar's ability to have fun with the music has helped re-energize the band on multiple levels through the years."

The renowned, multi-award-winning country group - featuring Michael Britt (guitar), Keech Rainwater (drums), Dean Sams (keyboard), and Drew Womack (vocals) - turned up the nostalgia with the previous single releases from the project. On March 1, they reimagined Fleetwood Mac's 1977 classic "You Make Loving Fun," followed by a powerful rendition of the Eurythmics' hit "Here Comes The Rain Again" on May 29. The final single, a bold take on P!NK's powerhouse anthem "Try," arrived on November 19, premiering exclusively with American Songwriter and earning top praise in MusicRow's "DISClaimer Single Reviews."

MusicRow also applauded "You Make Loving Fun" as "a marvelous reinterpretation that turns a classic inside out, splendidly," while American Songwriter noted, "Lonestar pumped it up and added their own country-rock flair, turning it into a completely different vibe... loud, fun, and celebratory." Taste of Country echoed the acclaim, calling it a "stellar Fleetwood Mac cover."

Drew Womack shares that for this EP, Lonestar opted to cover pop and rock tracks rather than their usual country tunes, aiming to surprise their fans with something fresh.

"It's a way of sharing something that's been heard before, but we're putting a new spin on it," Rainwater says. "Drew puts his stamp on it and everybody in the band brings their own interpretation to each song to make it our own. It's really been a lot of fun. I think the fans will hear it and say, 'Oh I recognize that song, but it's different. It's Lonestar!'"

The inspiration for Iconic, Vol. 1. came during soundcheck when Womack sang Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time." "I've always loved that song and the fact that he just pulled it out, we were like, 'Dude, you can sing anything!' He has no limitations as a vocalist," Britt enthuses. "Then somebody just said, 'Hey why don't we do an EP of female artist songs?' Somebody suggested everybody just pick their favorite and we'd go from there. It was so organic."

When recording a cover album there is always that delicate balance between giving fans what they love about a song yet offering them something new. Lonestar successfully walks that musical tightrope on Iconic, Vol. 1. "There were certain parts where we were like, 'Alright we have to stay true to this section of the song because people will expect that,'" Dean Sams, who also produced the EP, admits. "So, there were certain parts of every song that we tried to remain true to the original, but always keeping in mind we're Lonestar and if we were going to do it exactly like the original artist, would there really be a point in doing it?"

Though they initially began the recording process by working in their respective studios and sending the files back and forth to each other, they ultimately decided to all get together in one studio and create the EP together. That camaraderie and creative energy can be felt throughout Iconic, Vol. 1. "There's just something magical when we are in a room together that I think elevates the songs and creates the Lonestar sound," Sams continues. Stream the EP here

ICONIC, VOL. 1 TRACKLISTING:

"Rolling in the Deep" (originally by Adele)

"Try" (originally by P!NK)

"Time After Time" (originally by Cyndi Lauper)

"Here Comes The Rain Again" (originally by Eurythmics)

"You Make Loving Fun" (originally by Fleetwood Mac)

