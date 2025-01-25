Shinedown Share Two New Songs Ahead Of U.S. Tour

(fcc) Shinedown announce the release of not one but two singles "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance" via Atlantic Records. Releasing not only two singles to kick off 2025, the band are also celebrating their US tour "Dance, Kid, Dance".

Speaking on the two new songs and the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour frontman Brent Smith said: "We needed to approach everything different this time... The last two albums were both conceptual so it was important for us to really ask ourselves creatively where do we want to go. The answer to that was we want to go everywhere so there was no specific direction. We just started writing, and let the new songs guide us. I also think we stopped saying "why" and started saying "why not?." When we were thinking about touring, we had certain artists in mind. Instead of being of the mindset that they wouldn't want to come out to tour with us, we just asked them -- and they said yes. Honestly, it's quite humbling, we are extremely excited for this new chapter, and tour. SO LET'S GO!!!!"

The two new singles embody the many multifaceted talents of the Shinedown: One part rock 'n' roll dynamism and one part incredible songwriting and passion. "Dance, Kid, Dance" hits hard right out of the gate with incredibly heavy guitars and a tempo that just doesn't quit. It's part social commentary and part "don't overthink it, let's just rock out and LET'S DANCE!" The song pushes boundaries and is a reminder of why Shinedown hold the record for the most #1 songs at Active Rock Radio of ALL TIME with "Dance, Kid, Dance."

"Three Six Five" is an example of the band's ability to tackle the tough subjects through impeccable songwriting. Anyone who has ever experienced loss knows that every day we draw breath is an opportunity to live out loud - to live for those we have lost. At its core "Three Six Five" is a reminder to stop wasting time and focus on the moments we have right now and treasure time with the ones you love the most. The song honors the people in our lives who aren't with us anymore. It reminds us to stop taking time for granted, because it's not promised. Take chances, be bold, and don't sweat the small stuff, because as the song says: a lot can happen in a year. "Even though I said all the things that mattered most, while I held on tight to the end of the rope, I could keep you close, but I couldn't keep you here, a lot can happen in a year."

Brent Smith and Eric Bass co-wrote "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance" was co-written by Brent Smith, Eric Bass & Dave Bassett. The songs were produced by Eric Bass at his own Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

In celebration of the new songs for 2025 the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour kicks off on April 25th in Des Moines, IA and will be one of the band's largest U.S. tours ever. The 35 date run will hit some of the country's most iconic venues including New York's Madison Square Garden (July 20th), Boston's TD Garden (July 19th) and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (May 10th) and more! Joining them on the tour are Beartooth & Bush (on select dates) but Morgan Wade on all shows.

For the tour Shinedown has teamed up with Musicians On Call and will be donating $1 for every ticket sold for the tour. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call (MOC) has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments for 25 years. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC's bedside, virtual and streaming programs. MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. The collaboration is just one of the many charities Shinedown supports as they frequently give back to organizations in need.

DANCE, KID, DANCE TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 25 | Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena +o

Sat Apr 26 | Omaha, NE | CHI Health Arena +o

Mon Apr 28 | Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena +o

Thu May 01 | Toledo, OH | Huntington Center+o

Fri May 02 | Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena +o

Sun May 04 | Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena +o

Tue May 06 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center+o

Fri May 09 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center +o

Sat May 10 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena +o

Tue May 13 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at The BJCC +o

Thu May 15 | Daytona Beach, FL | Daytona International Speedway^

Sat Jul 19 | Boston, MA | TD Garden ^

Sun Jul 20 | New York City, NY | Madison Square Garden *o

Tue Jul 22 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena *o

Wed Jul 23 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center*o

Fri Jul 25 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *o

Sat Jul 26 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum *o

Mon Jul 28 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center*o

Tue Jul 29 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center*o

Sat Aug 02 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center *o

Tue Aug 05 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center *o

Thu Aug 07 | Portland, OR | Moda Center *o

Fri Aug 08 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena *o

Mon Aug 11 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center *o

Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena *o

Fri Aug 15 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center *o

Sat Aug 16 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena *o

Mon Aug 18 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse *o

Tue Aug 19 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *o

Thu Aug 21 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center *o

Sat Aug 23 | Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena *o

Sun Aug 24 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *o

Wed Aug 27 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center *o

Thu Aug 28 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *o

Sat Aug 30 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum *o

*Bush

+Beartooth

O Morgan Wade

^Festival Date

