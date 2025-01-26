.

VIOLET NIGHT Ask 'Does It Even Matter?' With New Single

(BPM) Alt rockers VIOLET NIGHT have released their new single "Does It Even Matter?". Produced by Father Bobby Townsend (JESSIA, Margo, Laur Elle) and Randor Lin (Our Lady Peace, Bishop Briggs), the new single ushers in the start of a new era for VIOLET NIGHT and more music to come in 2025.

On the new single, vocalist/guitarist Connor Pohl shares: "'Does It Even Matter?' is about my tendency to romanticize the past, even the tough moments (like weeks of sleeplessness) that somehow look beautiful in retrospect, through rose-coloured glasses."

He continues: "It captures the bittersweet tension between joy and pain, the strange way we search for meaning in moments after they're gone, and maybe, just maybe, learning how to be okay with it."

