80's New Wave Tour Totally Tubular Festival Returning This Summer

(SRO) Following last year's successful run, the 80's New Wave tour Totally Tubular Festival announces its return this summer and features artists that exploded in the pop culture zeitgeist in the 1980's thanks mainly to the high rotation of their music videos on MTV.

These artists have enjoyed a steady rise in popularity in recent years, with their music having a lasting impact. Tour creator and JPA agency founder Jon Pleeter calls the Totally Tubular Festival "the best '80s party on the planet. The audiences last year fully embraced the spirit of the tour and were wildly enthusiastic. The party continues this summer."

The 2025 tour launches June 27 in San Jose, CA and runs through July 24 in Indianapolis, IN. The lineup is Right Said Fred, Men Without Hats, Haircut100, The Tubes (7/10 - 7/24), The Motels, Animotion (6/25 - 7/5, 7/10 - 7/24), The Escape Club (6/25 - 7/5, 7/10 - 7/24), and Musical Youth (who don't appear on the 7/6, 7/13, and 7/18 stops). Men Without Hats and The Tubes return to the tour this year while some artists, such as show closer Right Said Fred, have not toured the U.S. since the early 90's.

Totally Tubular Festival will expand into new cities such as Anaheim, CA, Virginia Beach, VA, Bethlehem, PA, Huber Heights, OH, and Indianapolis, IN. and will keep its popular compact set times highlighting each artist's major hits. The tour will also offer an expanded merchandise line at shows and online, including limited edition/collector's items. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 31 at 10am local time.

The TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL 2025 tour dates are:

6/27 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

6/28 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

6/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

6/30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre

7/3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

7/5 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

#7/6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

^7/10 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

^7/11 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

^7/12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

&^7/13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

^7/16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

^7/17 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center

&^7/18 - Rama, ONT - Casino Rama

^7/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

^7/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

^7/22 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights

^7/24 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre

# Houston lineup is: Right Said Fred, Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, and The Motels

^ Includes: The Tubes

& Musical Youth does not appear

Related Stories

80s Totally Tubular Festival Reveal Lineup Change

Totally Tubular Festival Expanded Due To High Demand

Totally Tubular Festival: 80's New Wave Tour Coming This Summer

News > Totally Tubular Festival