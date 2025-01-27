Incubus Plot 2025 Morning View + The Hits Tour

(fcc) Incubus announced the next iteration of their massively successful Morning View + The Hits tour, featuring special guests Manchester Orchestra. Following the popularity of last-year's sold out US arena tour, the band will embark on additional dates across North America this upcoming summer, performing "Morning View" in its entirety + the hits. The 13-city tour kicks off on June 25th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN making stops in Seattle, Toronto, St. Louis and more before wrapping up with a final encore performance in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome on October 4th .

The Morning View + The Hits tour launched this past summer on the heels of the release of Morning View XXIII last year, a re-recording of their 2001 multi-platinum original album Morning View that spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at No 2.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning on January 28th at 10am local time, followed by Artist presale at 12:00 pm local time. The general onsale will take place on January 31st at 10 am local time.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold on the North America tour will be distributed by the band's Make Yourself Foundation to provide critical relief and long-term recovery support for the communities impacted by the devastating LA wildfires.

Citi is the official card of the Morning View + The Hits tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 28th at 10am local time until Thursday, January 30th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, playing TABLE TENNIS with select members of the Incubus, Photo op with Incubus, side stage viewing of the Incubus set, exclusive merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

INCUBUS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, June 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Friday, June 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live

Saturday, June 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Monday, June 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Thursday, July 3 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, July 5 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

Tuesday, July 8 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Thursday, July 10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, July 18 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Saturday, July 19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

