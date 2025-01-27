Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album

(ICLG) 13-time Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga today announced her seventh studio album, MAYHEM, due March 7 via Interscope Records. The announcement follows a week of teasers on her website, which was relaunched today alongside a new storefront featuring the first of several merch drops to celebrate the highly anticipated project. Blending the eclectic energy that first captivated her fans with a bold, fearless artistic vision, MAYHEM marks a triumphant return to Gaga's pop roots. The album explores themes of chaos and transformation, celebrating music's power to unite, provoke, and heal.

"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," said Gaga. Far from a nostalgic throwback, MAYHEM reinvents her early sound with a kaleidoscopic approach that draws from her expansive musical library while embracing a fresh and fearless artistic perspective. Gaga describes the creative process as "reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

The 14-track project-which features previously released songs "Disease" and "Die With a Smile"-was executive produced by Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

"Disease" was hailed by The Independent as "her best in a long while," with The Guardian praising its "fizzing, distorted synths" and "pounding, slightly industrial beat." Rolling Stone highlighted its "cavernous synth line" and "classic Gaga shout-along chorus." Directed by Tanu Muino, the music video for "Disease" was lauded by Vogue as "one of the best videos of the year," while W celebrated its "cinematic, almost theater-like experience."

"Die With a Smile," Gaga's chart-topping collaboration with Bruno Mars, has become a global sensation. Currently in its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the ballad also topped the Billboard Global 200 and Spotify's Top 50 Global, setting a record as the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. With over 2.7 billion streams to date, the song is nominated for two 2025 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Billboard called it "a match made in Grammy heaven," while The New York Times described it as "a romantic, lightly apocalyptic slow-dance."

Gaga will debut the third single and accompanying music video from MAYHEM for fans on February 2, airing during a commercial break at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. The full tracklist for the album will be revealed at a later date.

Ahead of the Grammys, Gaga will join artists including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Joni Mitchell to perform at FireAid on January 30, benefiting the people and communities devastated by the recent LA wildfires. On March 17, she will be honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, followed by a headlining performance at Coachella on April 11 and 18.

