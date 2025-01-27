Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Modern English Launching Major North American Tour

(Live Nation) Simple Minds has announced plans for a major North American headline tour - the legendary UK band's biggest live run across the US and Canada in four decades. They are excited to share that the bands opening in support for the entire tour will be Soft Cell and Modern English.

Dates get underway May 16 at Ridgefield, WA's Cascades Amphitheater and then continue through the June 22 finale at Noblesville, IN's Ruoff Music Center. Highlights from the Live Nation produced run include shows at such famed arenas and amphitheaters as Seattle, WA's Climate Pledge Arena (May 17), Inglewood, CA's Kia Forum (May 22), Denver, CO's Ball Arena (May 27), Woodlands, TX's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (May 31), Columbia, MD's Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 10), Wantagh, NY's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (June 13), Mansfield, MA's Xfinity Center (June 15), and Toronto, ON's Budweiser Stage (June 18). Artist presales begin Wednesday, January 29 at 10:00 am (local). Local presales begin Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales start Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am (local).

"Been a while but absence makes the heart grow fonder," says Jim Kerr. "Simple Minds are ecstatic at the prospect of touring so extensively in the US and Canada this coming Spring."

The eagerly awaited tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of Simple Minds' momentous 1985, a milestone year in their legendary career which saw them topping the world's charts with their Billboard "Hot 100" #1 smash, "Don't You (Forget About Me)," and RIAA Gold-certified seventh studio album Once Upon A Time, not to mention their unforgettable set in front of 135,000 fans - and a TV audience of millions - on the American leg of 1985's Live Aid. Today sees the digital premiere of a special new 9-track edition of Once Upon A Time featuring the addition of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and updated Ruby Anniversary artwork. Physical versions and other anniversary reissues will follow later in the year. Simple Minds will be performing "Don't You (Forget About Me)" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, January 29.

What's more, 2025 looks to be yet another banner year for Simple Minds, including the recent arrival of the new single, "Your Name In Lights," released to celebrate the BBC premiere of the acclaimed documentary, Simple Minds: Everything Is Possible, available to stream now exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer with North American broadcast dates to be unveiled soon. "Your Name In Lights" is joined by an official music video that had its world premiere on January 17 - marking the anniversary of the band's first-ever live performance as Simple Minds, held January 17, 1978, at Glasgow, Scotland's Satellite City.

Produced and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joss Crowley, (Kate Bush, Freddie Mercury, Peter Gabriel), Simple Minds: Everything Is Possible is the first-ever feature-length documentary to chronicle the most iconic and influential Scottish band in history. Highlights include never-before-seen footage and feature interviews with band members, fellow musicians Bob Geldof, Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream), Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode), Jerry Dammers (The Specials), Sharleen Spiteri (Texas), James Dean Bradfield (Manic Street Preachers), writer Irvine Welsh, actress Molly Ringwald, and album producers John Leckie, Pete Walsh, Steve Hillage, Trevor Horn, and Jimmy Iovine.

MAY

16 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

17 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

20 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

22 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

23 - Greater Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

31 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

JUNE

1 - Irving, TX - The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

4 - Rogers, AR - The Walmart AMP

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

13 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

20 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

