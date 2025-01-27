Steven Wilson Announces North American Leg Of The Overview Tour

(Live Nation) Steven Wilson has announced the eagerly awaited North American leg of The Overview Tour - his first full-band solo headline run in the US and Canada in over seven years.
Dates get underway for the Live Nation produced run starting September 9 at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic and continue through mid-October. Highlights include shows at historic venues as Los Angeles, CA's The Wiltern (September 10), Toronto, ON's Danforth Music Hall (September 22), Montreal, QC's MTELUS (September 25), and Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Paramount (October 2). Artist presales begin Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 am (local) while on-sales start Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am (local).
The Overview Tour celebrates the upcoming release what may well be the most audacious work of Wilson's already visionary career. The Overview arrives via Fiction Records in a wide range of formats - including digital, CD, LP, Blu-ray, D2C exclusive boxset, D2C exclusive red vinyl LP (with poster), and retail exclusive mint color LP - on Friday, March 14.
Written, produced, and mixed by Wilson at his home studio between December 2023 and August 2024, The Overview sees the world-renowned artist once again expanding the parameters of progressive music, a genre he has long helped redefine through both his groundbreaking solo career and landmark work with Porcupine Tree. The 42-minute collection is comprised of just two epic tracks, "Objects Outlive Us" and "The Overview," each made up of distinctive musical sections that flow from one to the next, playing out as unique and continuous pieces. Once again, Wilson's resolutely expansive music incorporates everything from glistening electronics to post-rock and beyond, pushing forward the singular sound and vision that has long defined his wildly ambitious body of work for more than three decades.
"The Overview is a 42-minute long journey based on the reported 'overview effect,'" says Steven Wilson, "whereby astronauts seeing the Earth from space undergo a transformative cognitive shift, most often experiencing an overwhelming appreciation and perception of beauty, and an increased sense of connection to other people and the Earth as a whole. However, not all experiences are positive; some see the Earth truly for what it is, insignificant and lost in the vastness of space, and the human race as a troubled species. As a reflection of that, the album presents images and stories of life on Earth, both good and bad."
Although initially conceived as a solo recording, The Overview sees Wilson backed by frequent collaborators Craig Blundell (drums), Adam Holzman (keyboards), and Randy McStine (guitars), alongside lyrics from XTC's Andy Partridge that help form the story that drives "Objects Outlive Us." Consistent with Wilson's illustrious reputation, The Overview will be presented as a true audiophile experience, with spatial/Atmos audio versions available both physically and digitally; vinyl editions of The Overview have been specifically mastered at half-speed at London's Abbey Road by 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated engineer Miles Showell (The Beatles, ABBA, The Police).
Wilson will mark the arrival of The Overview with the wide-ranging EU/UK legs of The Overview Tour, including four shows at the historic London Palladium in London, England (May 12-13, 19-20) and a three-night stand at Paris, France's famed Salle Playel. In addition, The Overview will be accompanied by a full-length film directed by Wilson's longtime visual collaborator Miles Skarin. Both the film and the album will be officially unveiled with a world premiere event and exclusive Q&A session taking place on Tuesday, February 25 on Britain's largest cinema screen, London's BFI IMAX. STEVEN WILSON - THE OVERVIEW TOUR 2025
MAY
1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus (SOLD OUT)
2 - Oslo, Norway - Konzerthaus (SOLD OUT)
4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB-Halen
6 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
7 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal (SOLD OUT)
9 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
10 - Bristol, UK - Beacon (SOLD OUT)
12 - London, UK - The London Palladium (SOLD OUT)
13 - London, UK - The London Palladium (SOLD OUT)
15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
16 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
18 - Manchester, UK - The Lowry (SOLD OUT)
19 - London, UK - The London Palladium
20 - London, UK - The London Palladium
22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
24 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
25 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
26 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
28 - Lyon, France - Bourse Du Travail
29 - Lyon, France - Bourse Du Travail
30 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
JUNE
2 - Berlin, Germany - Friedrichspalast
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
4 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
5 - Gliwice, Poland - Prezero
7 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimboldi
8 - Rome, Italy - Parco Della Musica
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
11 - Marseille, France - Cepac Silo
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Para-lel 62
13 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera
SEPTEMBER
9 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
14 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
17 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Auditorium
19 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
20 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
22 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth
25 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
27 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
29 - Boston, MA - The Shubert
30 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
OCTOBER
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
7 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
11 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theater
