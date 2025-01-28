Akon's Beautiful Day (The Remixes) Coming This Week

(BMA) Legendary hitmaker Akon returns with his EP, Akon's Beautiful Day (The Remixes), dropping Friday, January 31, 2025, via Konvict Kulture. This highly anticipated remix release builds on the global success of his chart-topping single, "Akon's Beautiful Day," featuring an all-star lineup of collaborators. Kicking off the EP is the December smash collaboration with multi-platinum DJ and producer David Guetta and rising talent Hypaton on "Akon's Beautiful Day (David Guetta & Hypaton Remix)." The 8-track collection also brings fresh takes from UK garage and house maestro Marc Baigent, underground innovator Tiedye, Ghanaian-American multi-platinum producer Nektunez, and sought-after French DJ NASTYNAS.

Each remix offers a unique twist on the viral hit, amplifying its uplifting message of resilience, hope, and finding light in life's darkest moments-what Akon calls "The anthem the world needs right now." The original track achieved massive global success, sparking over 3 million user-generated creations and racking up an astounding 2.1 billion views on TikTok. Now, Akon's Beautiful Day (The Remixes) takes this inspirational anthem to new heights, promising a multifaceted genre-spanning listening experience.

The original has already broken records as the only independent release to debut as the #1 most-added song at U.S. rhythmic radio in 2024. Climbing charts rapidly, it hit #8 on Mediabase's Rhythmic Airplay, #19 on the Weekly Mediabase Pop airplay chart, and #20 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay, with a 244% streaming surge fueled by major stations like KISS 108 Boston and SiriusXM Hits1. The official music video has surpassed 14.7M views and counting, and appeared on major billboards and MTV LIVE, cementing its global impact.

Akon, known for historic milestones like holding the #1 and #2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 twice and reaching 1 billion views on YouTube, continues to inspire with his latest single, "Akon's Beautiful Day." The track reimagines a viral moment from 10-year-old Jamaican student Rushawn Ewears, whose heartfelt school performance resonated worldwide. Blending Akon's smooth vocals with a children's choir, the acoustic-driven anthem builds to an uplifting chorus, delivering a powerful message of resilience, hope, and finding beauty in life's challenges. Crafted alongside Jkash, JR Rotem, and Phillip Phever, the song is a celebration of light and connection.

The release of the superstar's latest single fittingly coincides with the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Trouble, the record that launched him to global fame with iconic hits like "Locked Up." Beyond his own success, Akon played a pivotal role in the rise of megastars like Lady Gaga and T-Pain, signing and shaping their early careers. Last October, he shared the stage with Burna Boy in Los Angeles and will join T-Pain at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater before embarking on his Akon Super Fan Tour Asia. Expanding his influence, Akon is also co-producing the documentary "Headliners Only" with Kevin Hart and Hartbeat, continuing his mission to connect with audiences around the globe.

Akon's Beautiful Day (The Remixes) takes the hit single to new heights, uniting top-tier artists to amplify its uplifting message of optimism and unity-something the world needs more than ever. Renowned for timeless classics like "Lonely," "Locked Up," and "Bananza (Belly Dancer)," Akon's return couldn't be more timely, delivering a renewed anthem of hope and resilience. This dynamic collaboration project reflects his unwavering mission to inspire and uplift, mirroring the ethos of initiatives like Akon Lighting Africa. By bringing together an impressive global roster of collaborators, the EP breathes fresh life into the song, redefining its powerful impact for a new generation.

EP TRACK LISTING

1. Akon's Beautiful Day (David Guetta & Hypaton Extended Remix)

2. Akon's Beautiful Day (David Guetta & Hypaton Remix)

3. Akon's Beautiful Day (Marc Baigent Extended Version)

4. Akon's Beautiful Day (Marc Baigent Dub Version)

5. Akon's Beautiful Day (Marc Baigent Radio Version)

6. Akon's Beautiful Day (Tyedie Remix)

7. Akon's Beautiful Day (Nektunez Remix)

8. Akon's Beautiful Day (NASTYNAS Remix)

