Franz Ferdinand 'Hooked' With New Live Video

(The Oriel Company) With their evergreen hit "Take Me Out" having just passed the one billion Spotify streams mark, Franz Ferdinand have today shared a live performance video for their latest single, "Hooked."
Taken from their new studio album, The Human Fear, which made the U.K. top 3 on release in early January, the video for "Hooked" was shot during the band's recent trip to Mexico in October at Fronton, Mexico City.
Additionally, having completed sold-out tours in Mexico, South America and U.S. at the end of last year, and most recently played a short run of SOLD OUT out-store shows around the album release, they begin a UK / EU headline tour in February with a North American leg kicking off in March. They've added a headline shown in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on March 29 to the previously announced dates. The full list of shows is as follows:
UK/EU
February 14, 2025 - Aula Magna - LISBON (SOLD OUT)
February 15, 2025 - Sala Pelican - A CORUNA (SOLD OUT)
February 17, 2025 - La Riviera - MADRID (SOLD OUT)
February 18, 2025 - Razzmatazz - BARCELONA (SOLD OUT)
February 20, 2025 - Fabrique - MILAN (SOLD OUT)
February 21, 2025 - X-Tra - ZURICH
February 22, 2025 - Muffathalle - MUNICH (SOLD OUT)
February 24, 2025 - Huxleys Neue Welt - BERLIN (SOLD OUT)
February 25, 2025 - Progresja - WARSAW
February 27, 2025 - La Cigale - PARIS (SOLD OUT)
February 28, 2025 - Die Kantine - COLOGNE (SOLD OUT)
March 1, 2025 - De Roma - ANTWERP (SOLD OUT)
March 3, 2025 - Paradiso - AMSTERDAM (SOLD OUT)
March 5, 2025 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - LONDON
March 6, 2025 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - LONDON
March 7, 2025 - Barrowland - GLASGOW (SOLD OUT)
NORTH AMERICA
March 24, 2025 - Showbox Sodo - SEATTLE, WA *
March 25, 2025 - Commodore - VANCOUVER, BC (SOLD OUT) *
March 26, 2025 - Commodore - VANCOUVER, BC *
March 28, 2025 - Warfield - SAN FRANCISCO, CA *
March 29, 2025 - The Wiltern - LOS ANGELES, CA *
March 31, 2025 - The Grand - SALT LAKE CITY, UT *
April 3, 2025 - Midland - KANSAS CITY, MO *
April 4, 2025 - The Fillmore - MINNEAPOLIS, MN *
April 5, 2025 - The Vic - CHICAGO, IL *
April 7, 2025 - Anthem - WASHINGTON, D.C. *
April 8, 2025 - The Fillmore - PHILADELPHIA, PA *
April 10, 2025 - Brooklyn Paramount - BROOKLYN, NY *
April 11, 2025 - The Paramount - HUNTINGTON, NY *
April 12, 2025 - Orpheum - BOSTON, MA *
April 14, 2025 - M Telus - MONTREAL, QB * (SOLD OUT)
April 15, 2025 - History - TORONTO, ON * (SOLD OUT)
* w/ Telescreens
UK/EU
April 19, 2025 - Benicassim Festival - SPAIN
May 2, 2025 - Warm Up Festival - SPAIN
May 30, 2025 - Hamburg Stadtpark Open Air - GERMANY
May 31, 2025 - Maifield Derby Festival - GERMANY
June 6, 2025 - La Cooperative de Mai, Clermont-Ferrand - FRANCE
June 8, 2025 - Art Rock Festival - FRANCE
June 12, 2025 - Santiago de Compostela, O Son do Camino - SPAIN
June 14, 2025 - Neuchatel Openair Festival - SWITZERLAND
July 2, 2025 - Pause Guitarer Festival - FRANCE
July 9, 2025 - Zuiderparktheater, Den Haag - NETHERLANDS
July 11, 2025 - Bospop Festival - NETHERLANDS
July 13, 2025 - TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal, Utrecht - NETHERLANDS
July 18, 2025 - Gurtenfestival - SWITZERLAND
July 25, 2025 - Forest Festival - IRELAND
July 26, 2025 - Tramlines - SHEFFIELD
July 27, 2025 - Truck Festival - OXFORD
August 1, 2025 - Santander Festival - SPAIN
August 3, 2025 - Y Not Festival - DERBY
August 8, 2025 - Sonorama Ribera, Aranda de Duero - SPAIN
August 10, 2025 - Boardmasters Festival - NEWQUAY
August 13, 2025 - SWG3 Yard - GLASGOW
August 16, 2025 - Paredes De Coura, Porto - PORTUGAL
August 22, 2025 - Cooltural Festival - SPAIN
August 24, 2025 - Roi Arthur Festival - FRANCE
August 28, 2025 - AMA Music Festival - ITALY
August 29, 2025 - Villa Torlonia, Cesena - ITALY
August 30, 2025 - Roma Summer Fest - ITALY
