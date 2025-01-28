They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce live band SNACKTIME Release Reimagined Track

(The Syn) Dubbed "the kind of talent where they can do everything" by legendary former NFL center Jason Kelce amid their latest gig as the live band for his ESPN late night show, Philadelphia's SNACKTIME has released a reimagined version of their single "TOGETHER", featuring Devon Gilfillian, available on all digital streaming platforms today.
In addition to the new version of the single, SNACKTIME is featured on the third annual NIVA Live List, the National Independent Venue Associations's definitive list of up and coming acts to see in 2025, as voted on exclusively by NIVA members. The band will also head back down to Austin this March as they attend SXSW as an official artist.
"Last year took us places we never expected to go. We drove from LA to Denver, to Texas, to Wyoming, to Boston, and even took a cruise down to the Bahamas", SNACKTIME's Sam Gellerstein shares, and adds, "We had very few days off, but we decided to take one of those days off and head out at 5am to drive Nashville a couple of days early to make some music with our good buddy Devon Gilfillian because this is what it's all about!! It always feels like family with him and we think we captured that in the studio."
Fusing elements of soul, funk, rock, pop, and R&B, SNACKTIME formed during the height of the pandemic in August 2020. Initially, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that combined their love of music, food, and togetherness. They quickly amassed huge crowds and became a symbol of positivity and lockdown release, while showcasing the richness of their city's musical history and community.
SNACKTIME is Yesseh Furaha-Ali (Vocals, Alto Sax, Percussion), Sam Gellerstein (Sousaphone), Austin Marlow (Drums), Larry Monroe, Jr. (Guitar), Eric Sherman (Trumpet/Guitar), Michael Spearman (Trombone, Keys) and Ben Stocker (Tenor Sax).
