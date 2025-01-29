311 Gearing Up For Busy 2025 Including Return Of Warped Tour

(BPM) Following the release of their long awaited 14th studio album Full Bloom, the Grammy nominated, platinum certified rock band 311 are gearing up for an exciting 2025. This year marks their fifth appearance at the revival of Van's Warped Tour, set for July 26-27.

Additionally, the band will headline major festivals, including Pointfest in St. Louis, Point Break Festival in Virginia, and the recently announced Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, with tickets for the latter going on sale Thursday, January 30 at 12 pm ET.

On the heels of the release of Full Bloom, their first album in 5 years, the group was recently crowned one of NPR Tiny Desk's Best Performances of 2024 and continues to thrive after more than three decades on the road. From performing at halftime during the Las Vegas Raiders' final home game to a run of recently announced US dates, 311 continues to redefine what it means to be one of the longest-running touring bands.

Their first single from the new album "You're Gonna Get It" is the band's highest charting song in 13 years, breaking into the top 15 at Alternative Radio, while the second single (title track "Full Bloom") is approaching Top 20. "Full Bloom" has reached 741,000 listeners this past week and 9.1M listeners to date. Stations include KROQ/LA, Music Choice Alt, Music Choice Rock, WINS HD2/NYC, KDKB/Phoenix, WJRR/Orlando, KXTE/Vegas, and many more.

2025 promises to be a monumental year for the band as the legendary group gears up for 311 Day with their eighth biannual 311 Day Caribbean Cruise, which sold out in under 24 hours. 311 Day happens every March 11th to celebrate and honor their fans by switching between a multi-day Las Vegas event and a cruise. Setting sail March 26 through March 31 aboard Sixthman's ship Norwegian Gem, the cruise embarks from Miami, FL and will make a stop in Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas. Fans will be able to experience various 311-themed events, activities, and performances from 311 and other guests. Before boarding, 311 will stop in New Orleans, Tallahassee and Orlando with special guests Sitting On Saturn.

The band shares: "We're thrilled to get out there and spend more time with our amazing fans. 2025 is going to be a busy year for us - we can't wait to share more soon."

Upcoming 311 Dates

March 21 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

March 22 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL

March 24 - House of Blues Orlando - Orlando, FL

March 26-31 - 311 Caribbean Cruise - Miami, FL

May 17 - Pointfest - St. Louis, MO

June 22 - Point Break Festival - Virginia Beach, VA

July 20 - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival - St. Paul, MN

July 26-27 - Van's Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA

