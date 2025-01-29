Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Share 'Your Move - I've Seen Good People' Video

(Glass Onyon) Yes legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks premiere today the 2nd video from their upcoming live cd/dvd for the YES classic "Your Move/ I've Seen All Good People".

The video was shot at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois on the 2023 tour and follows the release last month of the video for "And You And I". "Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live - Perpetual Change" will be released on March 14th as a two cd/dvd package as well as triple vinyl and blu-ray.

As previously announced, the band will commence leg one of their 2025 tour April 1st in Tucson, Arizona. The dates for leg one are below along with the new music video:

April 1 Tucson AZ -The Rialto Theater

April 3- Anaheim CA-The Grove of Anaheim

April 5-Las Vegas NV-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 8-Oakland CA-Fox Theater

April 11-Sacramento CA- SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

April 14-Seattle WA- Moore Theater

April 19-Rockford IL-Coronado Pac

April 23-Milwaukee WI-Pabst Theater

April 25-Des Plaines IL-Des Plaines Theater

April 27-St.Charles IL-The Arcada Theater

April 30-North Tonawanda NY-Riviera Theater

May 2-Cleveland OH-The Agora

May 4-Lancaster PA-American Music Theater

May 7-Wilmington DE-The Grand Opera House

May 10-Ridgefield CT -The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 12-Ridgefield CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 16-Westbury NY-Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

May 18-Carteret NJ- Carteret Performing Arts Center

