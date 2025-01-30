Dry Kill Logic Returning With New Music And Live Performances

(Atom Splitter) '00s metal faves Dry Kill Logic are gearing up for what looks to be quite a busy year in 2025. The band will drop the new single "Now You Belong With the Dead," produced by Greg Thomas (End, Shai Hulud, Misery Signals). It will arrive on May 2. Watch this space for more details!

In the meantime, however, Dry Kill Logic have announced several upcoming live appearances at major rock festivals. They will take the stage at Welcome to Rockville (Daytona Beach, Florida), RockFest (Cadott, Wisconsin), and INKCARCERATION (Manfield, OH) this spring and summer.

There is also a headline show on deck at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey, set for June 14 and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's The Dead & Dreaming release.

"We're stoked to announce our first headline show in the U.S. since '05, and looking forward to playing some new songs, some of the classics and maybe even some rare stuff," states singer Cliff Rigano. "Hope to see you there!"

All upcoming dates are below.

DRY KILL LOGIC LIVE:

5/18 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL

6/14 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

7/17 - RockFest - Cadott, WI

7/19 - Inkcarceration - Mansfield, OH

