(ICLG) GRAMMY-nominated recording artist and CMG signee GloRilla announces The GLORIOUS Tour. Named after her acclaimed debut album, The GLORIOUS Tour will kick off March 2025 and arrive in markets including New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago and more. GloRilla's artist pre-sale for her super fans, the GloRidaz, starts Thursday 10am local time. General on-sale tickets will be available for purchase Friday at 12pm local time.
This month, Glo made her highly anticipated debut on Saturday Night Live where she performed "Yeah Glo!" "LET HER COOK" and "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME." Glo's ascension into superstardom includes GLORIOUS (CMG/Interscope Records) debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, securing the highest debut week for a female rapper and numerous Hot 100 wins including "Yeah Glo!," "TGIF" and "Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME" featuring Sexyy Red.
Glo capped a sensational 2024 by dazzling on the covers of Rolling Stone and XXL in Nov. 2024 and Dec. 2024, respectively. GLORIOUS remained the talk of many year-end conversations for best albums, including mentions for Rolling Stone, NPR, etc. "TGIF" was crowned Time Magazine's song of the year while "Yeah Glo!," "Wanna Be (Remix)" and WHATCHU KNO BOUT ME also made New York Times' Best Songs List.
Glo also landed two GRAMMY nominations for her double platinum single "Yeah Glo!" in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories, solidifying her stellar run this year. Most recently, she also earned the second Billboard Hot 100 top 10 song of her career as a feature on Tyler, The Creator's "Sticky."
Under the tutelage of CMG CEO Yo Gotti, Big Glo continues to be a force in hip-hop after the release of her debut album, GLORIOUS. The star-studded album includes features from Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, Bossman Dlo, Fridayy, T-Pain, Muni Long, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Chandler Moore.
She has earned recognition from Rihanna, who, after praising her for the hit "TGIF," said she would want the Memphis superstar to make the official anthem for multi-million-dollar brand Fenty. Glo's album also earned a vast cosign from music icon Taylor Swift, who played Glo's newest anthem, " WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," on social media.
The GLORIOUS Tour Dates
March 5, 2025: Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
March 6, 2025: Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
March 7, 2025: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
March 9, 2025: Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Auditorium
March 10, 2025: Ft Lauderdale, FL War Memorial
March 12, 2025: Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
March 13, 2025: Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum
March 14, 2025: Washington, D.C. The Anthem
March 19, 2025: New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
March 20, 2025: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 22, 2025: Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
March 23, 2025: Chicago, IL The Salt Shed
March 24, 2025: St. Louis, MO The Factory
March 26, 2025: Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
March 27, 2025: Minneapolis, MN Armory
April 6, 2025: Raleigh, NC Dreamville Festival
April 11, 2025: Coachella, CA Coachella Weekend 1
April 12, 2025: Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 13, 2025: Stateline, NV Tahoe Blue Event Center
April 16, 2025: Oakland, CA Fox Theater
April 18, 2025: Coachella, CA Coachella Weekend 2
TBD Memphis, TN TBD
