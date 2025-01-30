Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset

(FD) Roger Waters is set to release a Super Deluxe Boxset of his The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Boxset includes a special live album containing versions of the classic songs from Roger's sold-out appearances at The London Palladium on October 8 & 9, 2023.

The Super Deluxe Boxset includes: The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux on gold vinyl (2LP), CD, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos Mix, 96/24 Audio. - The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Live on gold vinyl, CD, Blu-Ray, 96/24 Audio - Roger Waters Track by Track video interview on Blu-ray - Four 4 x 10-inch Vinyl from the original Redux album cut at 45 RPM for: Money, Time, Speak To Me/Breathe and Us & Them, each with an artwork etched B-side. - A 40 page Commemorative Book of Photographs from The Making of the Album, Rehearsals, and Roger Waters Redux Live at The London Palladium. - Initial Boxset orders from the official store include a signed print by Roger Waters

Waters had this to say, "All that is gone, all that's to come? Looking back or looking forward, Dark Side of the Moon offers you choice. The choice is yours. Darkness or the Light".

The Dark Side Of The Moon Super Deluxe box set Redux credits include: Roger Waters: Vocals / Gus Seyffert: Bass, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums, Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth / Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Vocals / Via Mardot: Theremin, Vocals / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals, Percussion / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synths, Organ, Vocals / Robert Walter: Piano, Harpsichord, Synths / Strings: Gabe Noel: String Arrangements: Gabe Noel

Recorded live at The London Palladium // Produced by Gus Seyffert and Roger Waters // Mixed by Sean Sullivan, Darrell Thorpe, Roger Waters and Gus Seyffert // Mastered by Dave Cooley, Elysian Masters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor.

Track listing:

The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux studio album and Roger Waters Live album:

"Speak to Me"

"Breathe"

"On the Run"

"Time"

"Great Gig in the Sky"

"Money"

"Us and Them"

"Any Colour You Like"

"Brain Damage"

"Eclipse"

Related Stories

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Talks Syd Barrett

Roger Waters Shares Track By Track For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'

Roger Waters Delivers The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

News > Roger Waters