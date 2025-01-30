T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan Kicking Off U.S. Tour Tomorrow

(2911) Grand Ole Opry members T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan are teaming up for an exciting new tour in 2025. The first show is on January 31 at The Carolina Opry in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with additional stops in Ocean City, Mashantucket, and Hiawassee. These legendary performers will share the stage and a band, delivering a blend of their timeless classics and new favorites.
"It's always fun to hit the road, but when you are working some shows with Lorrie Morgan, it makes it even better. We've been friends for as long as I can remember and we wanted to team up this year and can't wait to announce more soon!" - T. Graham Brown
"I am thrilled to be working with my dear friend, T. Graham Brown! He is both an artist and a person I love and admire. His voice is timeless and soulful, and his songs are part of the fabric of all of our lives." - Lorrie Morgan
T. Graham Brown Tour Schedule With More Dates To Be Announced Soon:
JAN 30 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. (With Lorrie Morgan)
FEB 01 - Ocean City, Md. (With Lorrie Morgan)
FEB 20 - Nashville, Tenn.
FEB 21 - Shelby, N.C.
FEB 22 - Littleton, N.C.
MAR 07 - LaGrange, Texas
MAR 20 - Nashville, Tenn.
MAR 21 - Florence, Ala.
MAR 22 - Franklin, Ga.
MAY 03 - Mashantucket, Conn. (With Lorrie Morgan)
MAY 09 - Denton, N.C.
MAY 10 - Seymour, Ind.
AUG 23 - Hiawassee, Ga. (With Lorrie Morgan)
OCT 03 - Effingham, Ohio
