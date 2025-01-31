Circa Waves Stream 'Let's Leave Together' Video

(Integral) Liverpool's indie rockers Circa Waves have released the first chapter of their brand new album Death & Love Pt.1 and are celebrating by sharing the music video for "Let's Leave Together".
Death & Love Pt.1 was both terrifying and liberating to write, and is the first installment of urgent, 9-track hits of cathartic guitar-pop, serving as a powerful coping mechanism to help process frontman Kieran Shudall's near-death experience. Part 2 will come later this year.
The album sees supreme indie hits including a nice big slab of Strokes-y dancefloor destruction of "Like You Did Before" to its first offering "We Made It", as well as the extremely topical and longing "American Dream".
Back in early 2023, Kieran received a call from doctors to say that the main artery in his heart was severely blocked. Two days later, he was lying on an operating table watching a wire being inserted into his heart to fix it. What followed was the cancelling of a lot of shows, working out a lot of medication, and most crucially, now having to navigate a new way of life.
And the results are quite simply stunning. Self-produced by Kieran, and engineered by Matt Wiggins (Adele, Lana Del Rey, Glass Animals), the nine tracks that make up Death & Love Pt.1 ooze nostalgia, and hark back to the sounds and themes that made Shudall want to pick up a guitar in the very first place.
Circa Waves was formed in Liverpool in May 2013. The band first gained a buzz and earned favorable comparisons to the Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and the Vaccines before they hit the Top Ten with their debut, 2015's Young Chasers. Buoyed by singles like "T-Shirt Weather" and "Stuck in My Teeth", the album reached the Top Ten of the U.K. albums chart and paved the way for a series of well-attended live shows, including a sold-out date at London's O2. In 2020, they reached number four on the U.K. albums chart with Sad Happy and returned in 2023 with Never Going Under.
Circa Waves will return to the road with a US co-headline tour with Friday Pilots Club, kicking off April 19th in Washington DC and ending in LA on May 9th. All tickets available here.
Death & Love Pt.1 is the first glimpse of an incredibly powerful snapshot in time - a reflection on a moment of true terror, and the joy of coming through the other side. With part 2 coming later this year, it's a brave and remarkable next step for a band in the finest form of their career.
